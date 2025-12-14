Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, anticipated titles, Exquisite Corpses, gi joe, KO, nightwing

Absolute Flash #10 Leads Top Twenty Anticipated Comics For Wednesday

The most anticipated comic books by fans this coming Wednesday begins with Absolute Flash #1, with DC Comics taking the top six

Article Summary Absolute Flash #10 is the most anticipated comic for Wednesday, leading DC's dominance in the top six spots.

Avengers, Moon Knight, Exquisite Corpses, and G.I. Joe claim the rest of the top ten most-anticipated slots.

X-Men: Age of Revelation titles trail behind, outpaced by surprising entries like Black Cat and Catwoman.

Rankings are based on League Of Comic Book Geeks' user pull lists, reflecting direct fan demand and interest.

The most anticipated comic books by fans this coming Wednesday begins with Absolute Flash #1, with DC Comics taking the top six, with Nightwing, World's Finest, DC: K.O.: Titans, Wonder Woman and DC's K.O.: Harley Quinn Vs Zatanna before Avengers, Exquisite Corpses, Moon Knight and GI Joe take the rest of the top ten. Again, X-Men Age Of Revelation titles have been knocked down the chart where one might have expected them to be, beaten by both Black Cat and Catwoman.

Absolute Flash #10 $4.99 DC Nightwing #133 $4.99 DC Batman/Superman: World's Finest #46 $3.99 DC Titans #30: DC's K.O.: Cyborg Vs Swamp Thing $3.99 DC Wonder Woman #28 $4.99 DC DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 $4.99 DC The Avengers #33 $3.99 Marvel Exquisite Corpses #8 $4.99 Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #15 $3.99 Marvel G.I. Joe #16 $3.99 Image Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #5 $5.99 DC Superman Unlimited #8 $4.99 DC The Mortal Thor #5 $4.99 Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #3 $3.99 Marvel Black Cat #5 $3.99 Marvel Catwoman #82 $3.99 DC W0rldtr33 #17 Image Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #2 Marvel X-Men: Book of Revelation #3 Marvel King Spawn #51 Image

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market.

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart to join the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week going forward. Does this match up with your excitement?

