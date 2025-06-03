Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, alan scott

Absolute Green Lantern Finds New Role For Alan Scott & More (Spoilers)

Absolute Green Lantern finds a new role for Alan Scott and more in Absolute Green Lantern #3, out tomorrow (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #3 reimagines Alan Scott with a surprising new role at the Atom Bomb Café & Diner.

Classic Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner get fresh roles in DC’s new lore.

Writer Al Ewing hints at unexpected cameos and deeper connections for lanterns beyond the core cast.

Absolute Green Lantern #3 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay is published tomorrow, which has been giving new roles in this new Green Lantern lore, to John Stewart, Hal Jordan, Jo Mullein and Guy Gardner as well as a transformed Absolute Abin Sur. But they are not the only Green Lantern names being similarly transposed in this new history. Such as DC Comics' original Golden Age Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Al Ewing previously said "There are other Lanterns I want to bring it, I have got an idea for where like Alan Scott is in the story and I also wanna do stuff with characters who are classically unrelated to Green Lantern, who you would like not see in a Green Lantern book unless it was a major crossover. So like other people's supporting characters may show up, and it may be a little surprise when they do". The final page of Absolute Green Lantern #2 reveals that there is an Absolute Alan Scott, but he owns the Alan Scott's Atom Bomb Café & Diner.

In tomorrow's Absolute Green Lantern #3, we get to know a little more about those working in the diner.

Todd Rice, otherwise known as Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, originally appearing in All-Star Squadron #25 in 1983, created by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway. And now has an Absolute role… or at least, he did. Is that why Roy from the diner is so named? Absolute Green Lantern #3 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #3

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

HAL JORDAN: CURSED! Hal Jordan has been overcome by his curse and has turned his sights on Jo! Can the new Lantern figure out how to hold her ground, or will her light be extinguished for good? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!