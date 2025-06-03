Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Superman Gets New Absolute Universe Powers (Spoilers)

Absolute Superman gets new Absolute Universe powers in Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman gains new Absolute Universe powers in issue #8, debuting a striking new look and ability.

His advanced suit, designed by Lara-El, now adapts with tornado-mode, reflecting new cosmic threats.

Superman faces off against Lazarus Corp and Ra's Al Ghul as a new story arc begins in Smallville.

Sunstone dust armor and Sol AI enhance Superman’s arsenal, offering shields, weapons, and transformation.

Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rada Sandoval is published tomorrow by DC Comics, starting a new story arc for the series and pitting the Absolute Superman more directly against Lazarus Corp and Ra's Al Ghul, even as Al Ghul is finding new ways to dispose of his enemies. Absolute Superman does differ in original, powers and abilities, not so much innately but what he carries with him. Superman wears an advanced combined spacesuit and rocketship designed by his mother, Lara-El, with an AI known as Sol. The armour can repair from damage or reshape itself to suit Superman's needs, help him process solar energy, generate electromagnetic interference, and release and control a cloud of finely-ground Sunstone dust, which hovers around Superman like wings or a cape, and with which he can create a shield or a weapon. Well, in tomorrow's Absolute Superman, it gains a whole new look… say, remember those spikes from Absolute Batman #1?

Well, looks as if Absolute Superman is doing a little cosplay with his costume… and gaining a new power in the process.

Tornado mode! I don't know, that sounds pretty perfect for Kansas, don't you think? Even if he looks a little like Penance from Thunderbolts. Well, it's all a penance of some sort, right? Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rada Sandoval is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #8

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE SECOND ARC OF ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN BEGINS HERE! The next big arc of this red-hot series begins here, as Superman finds himself caught between the opposing forces of the nefarious Lazarus Corp and the mysterious Omega Men. But Kal-El just wants to be left alone in the only place on this planet where he's ever felt safe. A place called Smallville. $4.99 6/4/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!