Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman

In recent Superman and Action Comics titles from DC Comics, written by Philip Kennedy Johnson, there have been plenty of teases for the upcoming death of Clark Kent, Superman. Again. While future solicits have Jonathan Kent taking over the role of Superman on Earth, and Clark Kent on WarWorld. Today's Action Comics #1030 adds some current proof to Jonathan Kent's potential future history. Clark Kent is just not the Superman he used to be.

And so it looks like Clark Kent is going to have to have *that* talk with Jonathan. As one does.

Jonathan Kent, the Superman of the Justice League, as seen in Future State? Yes, that's the one. What will this mean for the Justice League?

Aside from some rather dodgy beverage licensing deals, courteys of Midnighter? And while Damian Wayne gets his own Robin book today, he's wearing his brand new costume when chatting with Jonathamn about Dad-stuff.

Complicated, as in, Damian Wayne is a kidnapper, torturer and murderer, and a death wish taking him to Lazarus Island. I can see why that might cause issues.

But it seems that Clark Kent has come to the end of his story… will anyone be able to write a new one?

Once upon a time this would have been 5G. But what now?

ACTION COMICS #1030

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson – Becky Cloonan – Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere – Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin

"Warworld Rising" starts here! A new chapter in Superman's life begins as the challenges of Dark Nights: Death Metal are causing Clark Kent to feel…a change in his powers. Is it possible the Metropolis Marvel could be losing a step? His struggles in taking down the creatures from the Breach would suggest as much! If he's going to continue to protect the people of Earth, he'll have to adapt—especially with threats like Mongul out there waiting to launch their biggest attacks on the Earth yet. That's right, those are Warworld battleships just outside our orbit, and they are heading straight for us! Meanwhile, in the Midnighter backup story, the bad boy of the Authority has to figure out what Andrej Trojan is up to in the present if he ever wants to get back to Future State and swap places with the Midnighter of 2021, whom he left stranded on Warworld.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/27/2021

I bought my copy from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.