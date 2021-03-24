The Death Of Superman & Changing The Future In Action Comics #1029

Yesterday saw the publication of Action Comics #1029 from DC Comics, following up on the previous issue's threat of the death of Superman. Jonathan Kent knows that this is when his father, Clark Kent, will die in battle. That's what trips to the 31st Century and History Class does to a man.

And we get a glimpse of another Dead Superman, defeated by interdimensional aliens whose power weakens him?

But not everything goes according to plan. Did Jonathan Kent stop one Superman future from happening…

…but in the process set up another, the Future State: Worlds At War where Superman is estranged from Earth and trapped on Warworld?

Might there be room on WarWorld for a weakened Superman for Darkseid's lot? While in the Midnighter back-up strip, the Future State Midnighter from Warworld trying to live in the present, also gets to see that future play out as Trojan Solutions begins. Seriously, no one has any suspicions of a big tech company called Trojan? Little bit on the nose…

Of course, what happens when your internal computer that looks for human weaknesses sees one in yourself? And that weakness is love?

Dead Superman, Darkseid, apocalyptic futures to be avoided, has someone been watching The Snyder Cut?

"The Golden Age" reaches its conclusion in this issue that continues directly from Superman #29! Following an almost-deadly attack by an alien foe, the new Superman realizes that any threat could be the one! Neither Superboy nor Superman know what's behind this latest attack. Two words: the Wall. Plus, in an all-new backup "Tale of Metropolis," writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad continue the Midnighter story they started in DC Future State. But is the DC Universe ready for Trojan Solutions?