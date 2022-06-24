Action Comics #1044 Preview: Baby Talk

Superman has a conversation with a baby in this preview of Action Comics #1044. Naturally, it's very one-sided. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1044

DC Comics

0422DC071

0422DC072 – Action Comics #1044 Ian Churchill Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, David Lapham (A) Riccardo Federici, David Lapham (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Warworld Revolution is here! With the Genesis Stone feeding Kal-El a portion of his long-dormant powers, the quest to overthrow Mongul's tyrannical rule is well under way…but can Superman convince the war-torn combatants of this hellish nightmare planet that kindness can best cruelty? All this, plus Midnighter stabs some fools who had it coming! Then, in A World Without Clark Kent, Lois, Jon, and John Henry Irons (a.k.a. Steel) convene to unlock the secrets of the mysterious Genesis tech…and Thao-La awakens…

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.