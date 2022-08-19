Action Comics #1046 Preview: Superman Gains the Power of Parkour

After this preview of Action Comics #1046, you can add another superpower to Superman's repertoire: the power of super-parkour! Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1046

DC Comics

0622DC100

0622DC101 – Action Comics #1046 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

0622DC102 – Action Comics #1046 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Lapham (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The climactic battle for the fate of Warworld is fast approaching, and the Authority is finally reunited…but no longer as allies! As Superman fights to retrieve a mythical ancient weapon that can free the people of Warworld, Natasha Irons, Midnighter, and O.M.A.C. fight for the souls of their own teammates. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude: it's all hands on deck as the entire Super-family joins forces to recover the Genesis fragment from one of Superman's earliest classic enemies!

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $4.99

