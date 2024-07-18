Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, DC All-In, MArioko Tamaki, mark waid, Skylar Patridge

Action Comics Goes Weekly For DC All-In With Mark Waid & Mariko Tamaki

Action Comics goes weekly for DC All-In with Superman by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry, and Supergirl by Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge

Article Summary Action Comics goes weekly with Waid and Henry's Superman into the Phantom Zone.

Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge take Supergirl on a cosmic journey.

DC All-In relaunch in October aims to be a fresh starting point for readers.

Expect more DC All-In stories, with builds to San Diego Comic-Con reveals.

Action Comics goes weekly again as part of the DC All-In relaunch in October, from issues #1070 to #1073 and beyond, with a Superman story by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry, with Superman going into the Phantom Zone to fight the Phantom King. And a Supergirl story by Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge – which is what Sklar was teasing last night, with Supergirl on a cosmic trial.

ACTION COMICS #1070

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/9/24

An otherworldly horror tearing its way through Metropolis has emerged from the Phantom Zone. Something's wrong in the Zone – something terrible – and Superman must enter alone to find out what. From the pages of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman World's Finest comes a new action epic unlike any you've seen before from the visionary creative team of Mark Waid and Clayton Henry. Plus the woman of tomorrow is here today Supergirl Special's Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge returned to bring Kara to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle

ACTION COMICS #1071

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/16/24

Trapped in the Phantom Zone investigating the ethereal prison created by his father, Superman finds himself helpless before the dreaded Phantom King. But what surprise reveals is in store for him? A clue lies in Superman's teenage years. Plus Supergirl finds itself on trial that she comes face-to-face with the judge of the United Planets highest court

ACTION COMICS #1072

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/23/24

The Secret History of one of Superman's oldest friends Mon-El is revealed at his deadly connection to Xa-Du, the Phantom King leaves Superman speechless! The Man of Steel's mission into the corrupt heart of the zone continues in the most shocking installment yet of the Action Comics weekly as the grand villain behind its peril stands poised to strike. Plus Supergirl finds herself in pursuit of an assassin seeking justice of their own

ACTION COMICS #1073

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/30/24

It's Race Against Time for Superman and Mon-El to prevent the lethal forces of Xa-Du and Arthyr from converging. But to save the present, the Man of Steel is forced to face the past. It's the dramatic return of Krypton's Last Son to his home world as the Man Of Tomorrow voyages to the City of Yesterday. Plus, Kara meets the being at the centre of her quest. What could they have done to cause the whole universe to unite against them? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Supergirl

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

