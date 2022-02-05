Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic Shops
House Of Slaughter #1 time. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported the Diamond Comic Distributors chart for 2021, which listed the Top Ten comic books and graphic novels sold in the direct market through Diamond in 2021. Which meant that DC Comics would have only been represented by its Diamond UK sales if at all. And that Marvel saw much of their sales cut out in October, when they switched to Penguin Random House.
TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD
But Bleeding Cool has been leaked information ahead of the reveal of the full numbers next week, that includes the index link figure, which shows how each comic sold in relation to the other. And also lists titles that had differently priced variant covers, separately, such as the foil covers that House Of Slaughter and BRZRKR got for a dollar extra. And when you combine those sales together, you get the same top four but in a different order.
517.18 AUG210932-M – AUG210934-M HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1
517.06 JUN210027-M KING SPAWN #1
500.8 AUG200959-M – DEC208555-M BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 (MR)
365.6 AUG210013-M GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1
Which sees Boom Studios take first and third place rather than second and fourth. Doesn't stop Image Comics dominating the top ten graphic novels and collections however, with The Departmentr Of Truth, Stray Dogs, Invincible and more dominating.
TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD