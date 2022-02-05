Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic Shops

House Of Slaughter #1 time. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported the Diamond Comic Distributors chart for 2021, which listed the Top Ten comic books and graphic novels sold in the direct market through Diamond in 2021. Which meant that DC Comics would have only been represented by its Diamond UK sales if at all. And that Marvel saw much of their sales cut out in October, when they switched to Penguin Random House.

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 KING SPAWN #1 $5.99 JUN210027-M IMAGE COMICS 2 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 $3.99 AUG210932-M BOOM! STUDIOS 3 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 $5.99 AUG210013-M IMAGE COMICS 4 BRZRKR #1 (MR) $4.99 AUG200959-M BOOM! STUDIOS 5 VENOM #35 $9.99 FEB210492-M MARVEL COMICS 6 ALIEN #1 $4.99 JAN210568-M MARVEL COMICS 7 MOON KNIGHT #1 $4.99 MAY210540-M MARVEL COMICS 8 X-MEN #1 $4.99 MAY210525-M MARVEL COMICS 9 STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 $3.99 MAR210653-M MARVEL COMICS 10 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 NOV200587-M MARVEL COMICS

But Bleeding Cool has been leaked information ahead of the reveal of the full numbers next week, that includes the index link figure, which shows how each comic sold in relation to the other. And also lists titles that had differently priced variant covers, separately, such as the foil covers that House Of Slaughter and BRZRKR got for a dollar extra. And when you combine those sales together, you get the same top four but in a different order.

517.18 AUG210932-M – AUG210934-M HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1

517.06 JUN210027-M KING SPAWN #1

500.8 AUG200959-M – DEC208555-M BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 (MR)

365.6 AUG210013-M GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

Which sees Boom Studios take first and third place rather than second and fourth. Doesn't stop Image Comics dominating the top ten graphic novels and collections however, with The Departmentr Of Truth, Stray Dogs, Invincible and more dominating.

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 DEC200103-M IMAGE COMICS 2 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 1 TP $14.99 MAR201361 BOOM! STUDIOS 3 STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 JUL210121-M IMAGE COMICS 4 INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM VOLUME 1 TP $64.99 JUN110511 IMAGE COMICS 5 INVINCIBLE VOLUME 1: FAMILY MATTERS TP $9.99 DEC209049-M IMAGE COMICS 6 RETURN OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL TP $16.99 MAY150827 MARVEL COMICS 7 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 3 TP $14.99 FEB210874 BOOM! STUDIOS 8 FRIEND OF THE DEVIL: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 JAN210066 IMAGE COMICS 9 SAGA VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 AUG120491 IMAGE COMICS 10 DESTROY ALL MONSTERS: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 JUL210084 IMAGE COMICS