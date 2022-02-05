Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic Shops

House Of Slaughter #1 time. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported the Diamond Comic Distributors chart for 2021, which listed the Top Ten comic books and graphic novels sold in the direct market through Diamond in 2021. Which meant that DC Comics would have only been represented by its Diamond UK sales if at all. And that Marvel saw much of their sales cut out in  October, when they switched to Penguin Random House.

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR
1 KING SPAWN #1 $5.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsJUN210027-M IMAGE COMICS
2 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 $3.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsAUG210932-M BOOM! STUDIOS
3 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 $5.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsAUG210013-M IMAGE COMICS
4 BRZRKR #1 (MR) $4.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsAUG200959-M BOOM! STUDIOS
5 VENOM #35 $9.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsFEB210492-M MARVEL COMICS
6 ALIEN #1 $4.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsJAN210568-M MARVEL COMICS
7 MOON KNIGHT #1 $4.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsMAY210540-M MARVEL COMICS
8 X-MEN #1 $4.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsMAY210525-M MARVEL COMICS
9 STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 $3.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsMAR210653-M MARVEL COMICS
10 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsNOV200587-M MARVEL COMICS

But Bleeding Cool has been leaked information ahead of the reveal of the full numbers next week, that includes the index link figure, which shows how each comic sold in relation to the other. And also lists titles that had differently priced variant covers, separately, such as the foil covers that House Of Slaughter and BRZRKR got for a dollar extra. And when you combine those sales together, you get the same top four but in a different order.

517.18 AUG210932-M – AUG210934-M HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1
517.06 JUN210027-M                             KING SPAWN #1
500.8 AUG200959-M – DEC208555-M   BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 (MR)
365.6 AUG210013-M                              GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1

Which sees Boom Studios take first and third place rather than second and fourth. Doesn't stop Image Comics dominating the top ten graphic novels and collections however, with The Departmentr Of Truth, Stray Dogs, Invincible and more dominating.

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR
1 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsDEC200103-M IMAGE COMICS
2 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 1 TP $14.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsMAR201361 BOOM! STUDIOS
3 STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsJUL210121-M IMAGE COMICS
4 INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM VOLUME 1 TP $64.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsJUN110511 IMAGE COMICS
5 INVINCIBLE VOLUME 1: FAMILY MATTERS TP $9.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsDEC209049-M IMAGE COMICS
6 RETURN OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL TP $16.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsMAY150827 MARVEL COMICS
7 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 3 TP $14.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsFEB210874 BOOM! STUDIOS
8 FRIEND OF THE DEVIL: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsJAN210066 IMAGE COMICS
9 SAGA VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsAUG120491 IMAGE COMICS
10 DESTROY ALL MONSTERS: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic ShopsJUL210084 IMAGE COMICS

 

