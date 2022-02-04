King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond

This will be an interesting Diamond Comic Distributors chart for 2021. Because five-sixths of the way through 2021, Marvel Comics went exclusive with Penguin Random House. And DC Comics has already left for Lunar Though some stores still used Diamond as a middle man for Marvel and Diamond UK still distributes both, Nevertheless, the sales of King Spawn, House Of Slaughter, Gunslinger Spawn and BRZRKR beat all of Marvels sales through Diamond Comic Distributors in 2021 – and that was for Alien #1. Venom #35 was the top-selling Marvel superhero comic of 2021, placed at fifth position. As well as Todd McFarlane getting a double, James Tynion IV saw The Department of Truth Volume 1 from, Image as the year's most ordered graphic novel as well as House Of Slaughter doing so well. Indeed two volumes of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing the Children from Boom Studios placed in the year's top ten.

It is also notable that Moon Knight #1 beat X-Men #1 from Marvel. Kevin Eastman's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 was IDW Publishing's top book for 2021 at #26 in Diamond's chart; Dynamite Entertainment's top book, Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz's Vampirella #25 ranked #213 and Dark Horse Comics' Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1, a prequel to Kevin Smith's Netflix animated series, ranked #273.

Image Comics had seven of the year's top ten most ordered graphic novelsin Diamond's chart. Among those best-sellerrs, Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner's Stray Dogs (#3 for the year), the horror story about a group of dogs with the look of an animated film; Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley's Invincible Compendium Volume 1 (#4) and Invincible Volume 1: Family Matters (#5), the basis for Amazon Prime's animated series; Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips, Jacob Phillips's Friend of the Devil (#8) and Destroy All Monsters (#10), two original noir graphic novels starring private eye Ethan Reckless; and Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga Volume 1 (#9).

Kieron Gillen and Jacen BurrowsWarhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar was Marvel Comics' top new graphic novel for the year at #17 in Diamond's chart; Dynamite Entertainment's The Boys Omnibus Volume 1, collecting the Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson series that was adapted into the acclaimed Amazon Prime television series, ranked #28 for the year; Dark Horse Comics' Avatar: The Last Airbende Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy ranked #40; and Godzilla: Natural Disasters from IDW Publishing charted at #255.

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR
1 KING SPAWN #1 $5.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondJUN210027-M IMAGE COMICS
2 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 $3.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondAUG210932-M BOOM! STUDIOS
3 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 $5.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondAUG210013-M IMAGE COMICS
4 BRZRKR #1 (MR) $4.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondAUG200959-M BOOM! STUDIOS
5 VENOM #35 $9.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondFEB210492-M MARVEL COMICS
6 ALIEN #1 $4.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondJAN210568-M MARVEL COMICS
7 MOON KNIGHT #1 $4.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondMAY210540-M MARVEL COMICS
8 X-MEN #1 $4.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondMAY210525-M MARVEL COMICS
9 STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 $3.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondMAR210653-M MARVEL COMICS
10 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondNOV200587-M MARVEL COMICS

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR
1 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondDEC200103-M IMAGE COMICS
2 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 1 TP $14.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondMAR201361 BOOM! STUDIOS
3 STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondJUL210121-M IMAGE COMICS
4 INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM VOLUME 1 TP $64.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondJUN110511 IMAGE COMICS
5 INVINCIBLE VOLUME 1: FAMILY MATTERS TP $9.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondDEC209049-M IMAGE COMICS
6 RETURN OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL TP $16.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondMAY150827 MARVEL COMICS
7 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 3 TP $14.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondFEB210874 BOOM! STUDIOS
8 FRIEND OF THE DEVIL: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondJAN210066 IMAGE COMICS
9 SAGA VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondAUG120491 IMAGE COMICS
10 DESTROY ALL MONSTERS: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics &#038; Graphic Novels Sold Through DiamondJUL210084 IMAGE COMICS

 

