Adam Foreman's Slice of Mallow To Be Published As MG Graphic Novels

Author-illustrator Adam Foreman's Slice of Mallow, is to be a young middle-grade graphic novel series based on his Webtoon and Instagram webcomic of the same name, about an excitable but pessimistic marshmallow who has slice-of-life adventures with his friends Pizza, Doughnut, Potato, and Ghost.

Erinn Pascal at Andrews McMeel has acquired world rights to Slice of Mallow, to be published in the spring of 2024. Adam Foreman's agent Maria Vicente at PS Literary negotiated the two-book deal.

Adam Foreman, worked as a game artist/illustrator and graphic designer but when his son was born, he took a leave of absence as a stay at home dad, and found Slice Of Mallow as a creative endeavour during that period, creating for himself rather than clients. And drawing his comic whenever his son was asleep. As for the marshmallow inspiration, that was all Ghostbusters… and rather than returning to computer gaming, he now works in child development. Where he's not drawing marshmallows, of course.

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is a part of Andrews McMeel Universal, and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.

The expansion of younger readers graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.