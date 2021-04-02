17 Stimulus-Worthy Pages Of Jack Kirby Original Artwork At Auction

Jack Kirby is the principal talent in American comic books of the twentieth century. And Heritage Auctions, in their 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 have a lot of original comic book artwork, including Captain America, the Fantastic Four, Devil's Dinosaur, and X-Men #2 – featuring the first time The Vanisher used his powers. And leading off with Kirby's classic Captain America image from Captain America #193… 22 pages of original artwork to bid on.

Jack Kirby Captain America #193 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1976). Kirby's highly detailed pencils for the iconic "Madbomb" cover are truly astounding! John Romita Sr. inked the published cover, but here you can see the power and majesty of the pure Kirby graphite work. The Falcon is even wearing the version of this costume most of his fans rank as his best… the red and white one with wings which John Romita Sr. originally designed himself! The full Bristol board shows that Romita added some pencil work outside of the main image area so they could show just a bit more of the art on the published cover. This issue marked Jack Kirby's return to Marvel Comics after working exclusively for DC Comics for five years. As the cover blurb said… "King Kirby is back — and greater than ever!" 'Nuff Said! A copy of Cap #193 DOES NOT accompany this lot, but we're showing online a copy from a previous comics auction for reference. Pure graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9.5" x 10", and matted to 14.25" x 14.5". Signed by Kirby in the lower image area. In Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby and Mike Royer – Black Panther Illustration Original Art Group of 2 (1982/2019). The powerful and regal King of Wakanda, as envisioned by his creator Jack Kirby! Kirby's pure pencil work is created edge-to-edge on 13" x 21" Bristol board. It's the largest Black Panther piece by Kirby that we have ever run across! And this lot also includes a separate version in ink by Mike Royer. The Kirby art is so striking that in 2004, the TwoMorrows Editors used a Dick Giordano lightboxed inked version of it as the cover for Jack Kirby Collector #41 (magazine not included). The pencil piece is toned, with graphite smudging, and is signed by Kirby in the lower left. The ink work by Mike Royer is on a separate Bristol board with an image area of 15" x 23". In Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott Fantastic Four #76 Story Page 10 Original Art (Marvel, 1968). Three of the Fantastic Four try to subdue the Silver Surfer, who is "Stranded in Sub-Atomica" on this page by Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott. Even though the Surfer isn't seen on this page, you get clear shots of his board as Mr. Fantastic, Thing, and Human Torch attempt to take the silver sentinel back to Earth. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, two-hole production punched in the top and bottom margins, tear of the bottom left corner, mended by tape on the back, tape residue on the bottom edge, light shadow from framing, with some production oil stains at the top and bottom of the right side. Included in the margins are some of Kirby's story notes that are common on pages by "The King", as well as a personalized signature from Stan Lee at the bottom. In Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Frank Giacoia Tales of Suspense #85 Story Page 5 Captain America Original Art (Marvel, 1967). Cap'n fights with the fury of an uncaged tiger to rescue S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent 13 (Sharon Carter), who is held hostage elsewhere by Hydra, and being used as a trap. From the story "The Blitzkrieg of Batroc!", this Silver Age spectacular is a bonafide Marvel masterpiece by Captain America co-creator, Jack "The King" Kirby. As a bonus, Sharon's co-creator and Marvel mega-scribe Stan Lee has signed the first panel. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5" There is slight toning, blue pencil editorial marks, whiteout corrections, with usual Kirby marginal notes, light creasing/handling wear. In Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott The Silver Surfer Graphic Novel Story Page 21 Original Art (Marvel/Simon and Schuster, 1978). "Kirby Krackles" galore! Considered by many as the first "graphic novel", The Silver Surfer was the only original story released as a "Marvel Fireside Book". Written by Stan Lee, with incredible art by Kirby and Sinnott, the story was a new take on the Herald of Galactus, with this page showing the Surfer recovering from a deadly blast from Galactus, with a shadow of the Titan seen in the last panel. This would also be the final collaboration between Lee and Kirby, cementing this as a landmark story! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production oil staining, and tape residue along the top and bottom edge. Signed by Kirby in the central panel image area and in Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers Fantastic Four #10 Story Page 18 Doctor Doom Original Art (Marvel, 1963). Doctor Doom is featured on this twice-up scale page… sort of! It is Reed Richards mind in Doctor Doom's body. The issue was just the third appearance of the classic villain. Also present is Alicia Masters and the Invisible Girl (But you gotta look for her!). Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". There is production tape residue along the bottom edge, and slight toning. Signed by Jack Kirby in the lower margin. In Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Chic Stone Journey Into Mystery #107 Story Page 13 Thor and Grey Gargoyle Original Art (Marvel, 1964). This twice-up scale page, from the issue that introduced the Grey Gargoyle, shows Thor's first experience at the Medusa-like effect of the brand new foe's power! The Grey Gargoyle would go on to become one of the many fantastic B-Grade recurring villains that make up the fabric of the Marvel Universe. Thor accidentally uses his transformational powers of his magic mallet/walking stick to get out of this situation, just as he would again in next month's Avengers #8 to change from a paralyzed Don Blake back into the Mighty Thor! This page was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Signed by Kirby (although somewhat faded) in Panel 2. The moderately toned board has overall warping from being rolled. The "continued…" strip is taped onto the bottom margin/panel. Minor staining and some whiteout art corrections in places. In Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Vince Colletta Mister Miracle #4 Story Page 21 Original Art (DC, 1971). Mister Miracle explains to Big Barda and Oberon how he survived this issue's dangers. Signed in Panel 3. Ink and white paint over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". There is production tape in the margins. In Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby and Vince Colletta Journey into Mystery #121 Story Page 16 Original Art (Marvel, 1965). The Absorbing Man finally gets the best of Thor, as the God of Thunder protects innocent bystanders from the onslaught of the arch-villain. Final cliffhanger page from "The Power! The Passion! The Pride!" by the classic art team of Kirby and Colletta. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Slightly toned, with light staining and corner creasing/handling wear. Includes hand-written notes in the margins by Kirby describing the visuals, a bonus on many pages by "The King", as well as his signature in the Panel 4 lower image area. In Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers Fantastic Four #10 Story Page 3 Original Art (Marvel, 1963). This light-hearted twice-up scale page was intended to add a bit of levity to the story while illustrating that the FF are becoming famous in New York. It also highlights what will eventually become another running thread, which is that their very presence in the city creates chaos for the common people. The fantastic page features Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, and the Human Torch. Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". There are whiteout corrections and slight toning. Signed by Jack Kirby in the lower right margin. In Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby and Vince Colletta Thor #177 Story Page 18 Original Art (Marvel, 1970). Another stellar Jack Kirby piece, filled with his powerful drawings and unmatched storytelling. Here Surtur nears victory with the destruction of Asgard, yet the God of Thunder battles on with a spirit that won't break. Even the Frost Gun barely phases the lord of Muspelheim. Who will stop the fire demon from bringing Ragnarök? Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, a production-trimmed right edge, a taped paste-up in the bottom margin, blue pencil editorial marks, with light staining and smudging, and handling wear. Kirby's trademark marginal notes are also present. In Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Vince Colletta Thor #177 Story Page 9 Original Art (Marvel, 1970). Thor battles Surtur in this epic page featuring the God of Thunder facing off against one of his most powerful adversaries. Jack Kirby brings the action as only he can, with Thor in every panel except the last, which shows Balder preparing to go after Odin as Sif looks on. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, missing bottom left corner, production oil staining, taped paste-up in the bottom margin, blue pencil editorial marks, with smudging/handling wear. Kirby's trademark marginal notes are also present. In Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Vince Colletta Journey Into Mystery #125 Story Page 8 Thor Original Art (Marvel, 1966). A fantastic page at twice-up scale with big, bold, Kirby panels! Check out Odin in Panel 3, and that great wide-angle view Panel 5! We even get Balder the Brave in a couple of panels. It's Klassic Kirby, True Believer! Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Personalized and signed by Kirby in that powerful last panel. In Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby and Dan Adkins Captain America #104 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1968). The hand of the Red Skull can be seen behind the mysterious headaches that Captain America suffers. Sharon Carter (Agent 13) also appears on this page. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The slightly toned page has some hole-punches in the top margin, and some missing pieces and a tear down into the image area from there. There is also a top right crease and overall handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Mike Royer Devil Dinosaur #1 Story Page 11 Original Art (Marvel, 1978). Penciled, written, and edited by Kirby, this short-lived series was a cult favorite and Devil has had a resurgence of late, including a comic series and an upcoming animated show, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production-trimmed top corners, with tape residue on the top and bottom edges; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

Jack Kirby, George Tuska, and Wally Wood Tales of Suspense #72 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1965). Steve Rogers recalls his last battle with the Red Skull as Captain America in this page from "The Sleeper Shall Awake!" George Tuska provided the pencils, with inks by Wally Wood, over the dynamic layouts of Jack Kirby. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Slightly toned, stripped-in board in Panel 2, taped on the back, with residue staining from a missing text paste-up, signed by Jack Kirby in the stained area. Includes hand-written notes in the margins by Kirby describing the visuals, a bonus on many pages by "The King". Light staining and handling wear and in Very Good condition.

Jack Kirby and Vince Colletta Thor #126 Story Page 15 Original Art (Marvel, 1966). One of the (many) classic rivalries in the Marvel Universe is that between Thor and Hercules! On this twice-up scale post-battle page, it appears that the Lion of Olympus hast verily defeated the Norse God of Thunder in combat most strenuous. How will Thor's ego cope with that? The page was produced in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.75". In Excellent condition.

