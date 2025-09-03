Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: exiles, imperial, Imperial Guardians, jonathan hickman, pepe larraz, peter parker, rocket raccoon

After Imperial Will Rocket Raccoon Be In Exiles Or Imperial Guardians?

Article Summary Marvel's new Exiles and Imperial Guardians series will spin out of the upcoming Imperial event in 2026.

Rocket Raccoon's role is teased—will he join Exiles or team up with Peter Parker for the Imperial Guardians?

Peter Parker finds himself stranded in space, meeting Doctor Starblood and encountering a baby symbiote.

Lilandra, Charles Xavier, and Xandra assemble a renegade team to escape the Shi’ar Imperial Guard's threat.

Long live the union indeed. It would be nice if American comic book creators could join one. But today we have two comic books, Imperial War: Exiles #1 by Steve Foxe, Jonathan Hickman, Davide Tinto, Francesco Manna and Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz that may shed some light on what is coming. With Peter Parker getting mixed up with Doctor Starblood, unable to make it home because of Imperial.

Say, could Doctor Starblood be to Peter Parker what Paul Rabin was to Mary Jane? Probably not, as he is finding his idyllic life in space is… less so.

While on the other side of the galaxy, Charles Xavier, Lilandra and their daughter Xandra are finally reunited and no longer in threat…

So as Lilandra goes recruiting, Peter Parker is rescuing…

So as Lilandra looks to Rocket Raccoon, Corsair, Damage and Kid Gladiator for the Exiles…

Peter Parker finds Rocket Raccoon all by himself. And even a little symbiote to raise as his own child. See, it is just like Paul Rabin…

And so we have the cast of Exiles.

But what of Peter Parker? Is he all set to form the Imperial Guardians with or without Rocket Raccoon? Just mindless late-night speculation, you understand… Imperial War: Exiles #1 by Steve Foxe, Jonathan Hickman, Davide Tinto, Francesco Manna and Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz are published today by Marvel Comics.

FROM THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL! A coup at home has imperiled Shi'ar Majestrix Xandra, tearing her from the throne. Her only hope for survival lies in a mismatched group of renegades led by her father, Professor Charles Xavier, and her resurrected mother, Lilandra! But when faced with the awesome power of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, the only way to survive…is to run!

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

