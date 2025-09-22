Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: Death Tog, toxic avenger

Ahoy Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Death Dog & Toxic Avenger

Ahoy Comics' December 2025 full solicits and solicitations with Death Dog, Ancestral Recall, Toxic Crusaders and Toxic Avenger

Ahoy Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations continue Bryce Ingham and Alan Robinson's Death Dog with #2, as wee as more Ancestral Recall, Toxic Avenger and Toxic Crusaders.

DEATH DOG #2

ON-SALE: 12/3/2025

WRITER: BRYCE INGMAN

INTERIOR ART: ALAN ROBINSON

COVER BY ALAN ROBINSON

$4.99: 856470008455-00211

Concluding the touching pilot story of Wyatt, a near-future street kid, and Dog, a police robot-dog programmed to execute suspects on the street. Now the malfunctioning Dog protects Wyatt as he trespasses into a wealthy, gated community for a heartbreaking encounter.

FOC: 11/3/2025

32 PAGE SELF-COVER

ANCESTRAL RECALL #5

ON-SALE: 12/17/2025

WRITER: JORDAN CLARK

INTERIOR ART: ATAGUN ILHAN

FOC: 11/17/2025

32 PAGE SELF-COVER

Riveting final issue! Melvin wakes up in the future, where he must call on the power of Black history to rescue his wife and thwart the plans of the Modern Living Corporation.

"ANCESTRAL RECALL is beautifully deceptive. It's thought provoking while

always being fun. It's heavy while also feeling dreamlike. It's smart while

staying so damn cool. This is one of those books that will stick with you in

all the best ways." — Matthew Rosenberg

TOXIC CRUSADERS #3

ON-SALE: 12/24/2025

WRITER: MATT BORS

INTERIOR ART: TRISTAN WRIGHT

COVER A BY TRISTAN WRIGHT

$4.99 – A: 856470008431-00311

COVER B BY MOLLY STANARD

$4.99 – B: 856470008431-00321

Continuing the all-new, 21st century adventures of the Toxic Avenger and his bizarre team. The villainous Mr. K turns three disgraced former police officers into hideous mutants! They will huff and puff and don't need a warrant to blow your house down! In other housing news, an eviction notice appears at Crusaders HQ!

FOC: 11/24/2025 32 PAGE SELF-COVER

Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Tristan Wright) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Molly Stanard).

THE TOXIC AVENGER #6

ON-SALE: 12/31/2025

WRITER: MATT BORS

INTERIOR ART: FRED HARPER

COVER A BY FRED HARPER

$4.99 – A: 856470008370-01111

COVER B BY ERICA HENDERSON

$4.99 – B: 856470008370-01121

Beginning here and now: a multi-issue Toxie saga! Conspiracy theories, violence in the halls of Congress, a White House coup…yes, the Toxic Avenger goes to Washington. But will the republic endure? It's epic! Relevant! And ripped from today's hallucinations!

FOC: 12/1/2025

32 PAGE SELF-COVER

Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Fred Harper) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Erica Henderson).

THE TOXIC AVENGER

VOLUME 2: LOVE AND BLIGHT TP

ON-SALE: 3/11/2026

WRITER: MATT BORS

INTERIOR ART: FRED HARPER, OTHERS

COVER BY FRED HARPER

$18.99 -9781952090431

A corpse in a rainswept alley—a murderous A.I.—an abomination that disappears

children! Who you gonna call? The Toxic Avenger, as he shambles

through horror, crime, science fiction, romance, and fantasy stories in this

volume, also introducing the TOXIC CRUSADERS. Written by two-time Pulitzer

finalist Matt Bors, with art by master Toxie artist Fred Harper and a variety of

top talents. Collects THE TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #1-5.

