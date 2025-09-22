Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: Death Tog, toxic avenger
Ahoy Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Death Dog & Toxic Avenger
Ahoy Comics' December 2025 full solicits and solicitations with Death Dog, Ancestral Recall, Toxic Crusaders and Toxic Avenger
Article Summary
- Death Dog #2 hits shelves, continuing the saga of a rogue robotic canine in a dystopian future.
- Ancestral Recall #5 concludes with a thrilling time-travel rescue powered by the strength of Black history.
- Toxic Crusaders #3 unleashes mutant mayhem and throws a massive eviction twist at the superhero team.
- The Toxic Avenger #6 launches a Washington D.C. epic, plus Volume 2 collects the first five comic issues.
Ahoy Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations continue Bryce Ingham and Alan Robinson's Death Dog with #2, as wee as more Ancestral Recall, Toxic Avenger and Toxic Crusaders.
DEATH DOG #2
ON-SALE: 12/3/2025
WRITER: BRYCE INGMAN
INTERIOR ART: ALAN ROBINSON
COVER BY ALAN ROBINSON
$4.99: 856470008455-00211
Concluding the touching pilot story of Wyatt, a near-future street kid, and Dog, a police robot-dog programmed to execute suspects on the street. Now the malfunctioning Dog protects Wyatt as he trespasses into a wealthy, gated community for a heartbreaking encounter.
FOC: 11/3/2025
32 PAGE SELF-COVER
ANCESTRAL RECALL #5
ON-SALE: 12/17/2025
WRITER: JORDAN CLARK
INTERIOR ART: ATAGUN ILHAN
FOC: 11/17/2025
32 PAGE SELF-COVER
Riveting final issue! Melvin wakes up in the future, where he must call on the power of Black history to rescue his wife and thwart the plans of the Modern Living Corporation.
"ANCESTRAL RECALL is beautifully deceptive. It's thought provoking while
always being fun. It's heavy while also feeling dreamlike. It's smart while
staying so damn cool. This is one of those books that will stick with you in
all the best ways." — Matthew Rosenberg
TOXIC CRUSADERS #3
ON-SALE: 12/24/2025
WRITER: MATT BORS
INTERIOR ART: TRISTAN WRIGHT
COVER A BY TRISTAN WRIGHT
$4.99 – A: 856470008431-00311
COVER B BY MOLLY STANARD
$4.99 – B: 856470008431-00321
Continuing the all-new, 21st century adventures of the Toxic Avenger and his bizarre team. The villainous Mr. K turns three disgraced former police officers into hideous mutants! They will huff and puff and don't need a warrant to blow your house down! In other housing news, an eviction notice appears at Crusaders HQ!
FOC: 11/24/2025 32 PAGE SELF-COVER
Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Tristan Wright) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Molly Stanard).
THE TOXIC AVENGER #6
ON-SALE: 12/31/2025
WRITER: MATT BORS
INTERIOR ART: FRED HARPER
COVER A BY FRED HARPER
$4.99 – A: 856470008370-01111
COVER B BY ERICA HENDERSON
$4.99 – B: 856470008370-01121
Beginning here and now: a multi-issue Toxie saga! Conspiracy theories, violence in the halls of Congress, a White House coup…yes, the Toxic Avenger goes to Washington. But will the republic endure? It's epic! Relevant! And ripped from today's hallucinations!
FOC: 12/1/2025
32 PAGE SELF-COVER
Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Fred Harper) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Erica Henderson).
THE TOXIC AVENGER
VOLUME 2: LOVE AND BLIGHT TP
ON-SALE: 3/11/2026
WRITER: MATT BORS
INTERIOR ART: FRED HARPER, OTHERS
COVER BY FRED HARPER
$18.99 -9781952090431
A corpse in a rainswept alley—a murderous A.I.—an abomination that disappears
children! Who you gonna call? The Toxic Avenger, as he shambles
through horror, crime, science fiction, romance, and fantasy stories in this
volume, also introducing the TOXIC CRUSADERS. Written by two-time Pulitzer
finalist Matt Bors, with art by master Toxie artist Fred Harper and a variety of
top talents. Collects THE TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #1-5.