Al Ewing Will Probably Write Something X-Men Related Soon

On July 10th, Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy tweeted out the following image from a Zoom X-Men writers summit, held during shutdown, for everyone watching to discuss, throw in comments, and judge each contributor's chosen backgrounds. Which is just what they did. Percy stated;

Planning the future of the X-Men books. Get ready. Your brains are going to melt.

It was noted that a certain Immortal Hulk and Empyre writer Al Ewing was among the number. Currently, Al Ewing has no X-Men-related comic books announced. During the Mainframe Comic Con held over the weekend, Al Ewing was interviewed on the Hall A live stream and got a few Q&As about what he was up to – including asking about writing the X-Men comic books. And Al answered…

I couldn't possibly comment, you may have noticed me in certain meetings, what I was doing there may be apparent soon., That's all I can say about that now.

He also talked to the folks at Mainframe, lot of his origin in comic books, 2000AD, Immortal Hulk, We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Billy and Teddy and Empyre…. catch up right here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjtwydia1AQ Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hall A SUNDAY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjtwydia1AQ)

Could we get The Immortal Wolverine, anyone? We Only Find Them When They're Deadpool? Empyro? 2000 Multiple Men? Alright, alright I'll stop now. You know, I wonder if that speculation on the return of Captain Britain as a comic book was on the money. Could this week reveal more at Marvel's November 2020 solicitations become further revealed? Or will we have to wait until December or January's details are revealed to the gannets that we all are?

