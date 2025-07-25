Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: green lantern, rocket raccoon

Al Ewing Writes Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon, Announced At SDCC

Al Ewing writes Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon, announced at SDCC... or almost. They actually announced Green Arrow/Rocket Raccoon

Okay, well, at the Marvel Retailer Meeting at San Diego Comic-Con, they announced a Green Arrow/Rocket Raccoon crossover written by Al Ewing. But someone must have realised, as Marvel just released press for a Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon crossover, which makes a bit more sense. And one of the stories now revealed is the Deadpool/Batman crossover coming from Marvel and DC Comics in September. He must have gotten confused by this cover by Russell Dauterman.

Which does have Rocket Raccoon and Green Arrow together…

…but also Green Lantern. Say, how about a GreenGreen/Rocket threesome? "The pairing of Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern felt very random when I was assigned it, but you can chart a line between any two characters that'll take you through a kaleidoscope of connections between one universe and the other – and that's what we've done," Ewing shared. You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag.

"Just now at the Retailer Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics unveiled new variant covers by Russell Dauterman, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Frank Miller for DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1, the Marvel/DC crossover one-shot hitting stands on September 17 that will be followed by BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1, a one-shot published by DC in November. Both comics will feature explosive main stories that pit Marvel's Merc with a Mouth against DC's Caped Crusader along with backup stories starring additional Marvel/DC team-ups and showdowns. Superstar Russell Dauterman newly revealed variant cover, an homage to George Pérez's INFINITY GAUNTLET (1999) #1, spotlights many of these tales including one also announced at the panel that features Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern, written by mastermind cosmic storyteller Al Ewing and drawn by acclaimed artist Dike Ruan. Other DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 variant covers showcased at today's Retailer Panel come from acclaimed artist Daniel Warren Johnson and industry legend Frank Miller. In addition to his cover, Miller will be writing and drawing a backup story starring Wolverine from the dystopian Old Man Logan story arc and the future version of Batman from Miller's comic book masterpiece, The Dark Knight Returns. Daniel Warren Johnson's cover highlights a showdown between two iconic Jack Kirby creations, the Thing and Big Barda.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY, AL EWING & FRANK MILLER

Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON, DIKE RUAN & FRANK MILLER

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Homage Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

On Sale 9/17

