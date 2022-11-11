Aleksis Shi Brings Legionary Extraordinary and Rescue-Knight to TBubs

Aleksis Shi is a Finn-Chinese comics artist and illustrator who studied at Wales, whose interests and inspirations are various histories, action cartoons, tokusatsu and 90s anime, and whatever else strikes her fancy. She will be launching three books at Thought Bubble this weekend, Legionary Extraordinary 1 and 2, and Go! Android Hero Rescue-Knight

Legionary Extraordinary by Aleksis Shi

Set in a fantasy world inspired by Ancient Rome and Ancient China, Legionary Extraordinary follows Yedocia Yen, an ordinary legionary of the Imperial Republic trying to carve a name for herself(/survive) in a world full of legendary heroes & high adventure. None of which she is fit to deal with, but she will try regardless.

Go! Android Hero Rescue-Knight by Aleksis Shi

Emergency Service and Disaster-Prevention A-Unit Series 5, also known as "Rescue-Knight", is a young android hero designed to help people the best they can, however difficult and insurmountable the gulf between man and machine seemingly can be.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!