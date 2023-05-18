Alessandro Ranaldi & Elliott Kalan's Disney Villain Comic, Hades

Dynamite announces a new spotlight on another Disney Villain, by writer Elliott Kalan and artist Alessandro Ranaldi, focused on Hades from the 1997 Disney adaptation of the story of Hercules. It joins Scar and Maleficent in Dynamite's line Disney Villains line, alongside other Disney books Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck.

First appearing in the 1997 classic Hercules during the celebrated "Disney Renaissance" era, the character of Hades rose above standard villainous fare as yet another fan-favorite in the Disney filmography. The character's comedic wit and signature appearance stuck with fans immediately. Now it's time to heat things up with his foray onto the comic book page!

Writer Elliott Kalan is no stranger to comedy, with contributions to Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Daily Show, and comics like Spider-Man and the X-Men that have spawned huge memes constantly shared among fans. He's bringing that same comedic energy, which he cites as flowing through both his sweat and blood, to this series. Artist Alessandro Ranaldi (Zorro) joins him with a kinetic style and approach to characters that will feel both right in line with the Disney blueprint, yet with a new layer all his own.

"I was already a teenager when Hercules came out, and a little old — according to my friends — to go see it in the theaters," said writer Elliott Kalan. "So of course I saw it in the theaters anyway, because Disney had been on an epic roll for the past decade or so, and I really enjoyed it."