New Star Wars: Ahsoka Cosbi Collection Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest bite-sized scaled Star Wars Cosbi Bobble Heads

Article Summary Hot Toys releases an adorable new Star Wars: Ahsoka Cosbi collection.

The set includes Ahsoka Tano, iconic Rebels, Anakin Skywalker, and more.

Limited edition Mystery Cosbi features a translucent blue hologram-style Ahsoka.

Each figure stands 3” tall with connecting bases, sold blind-bagged at Sideshow.

The Force is strong with Hot Toys as they debut a brand new mystery Cosbi Star Wars Collection. Inspired by the Disney+ series Ahsoka, collectors can bring home some iconic Rebels, Jedi, and a big bad in the adorable Cosbi format. Nine mystery Star Wars figures can be found in this set, starting with Ashoka herself, who is donning her dual white lightsabers and he new white costume. On top of that, some iconic Rebels are up next with the Jedi Padawan Sabrine Wren with lightsaber and blaster in hand, followed by Hera Syndulla and her faithful yet chaotic droid, Chopper.

Star Wars collectors then get to travel back in time to The Clone Wars with Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, along with her Master, Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex is at his side. Lastly, Grand Admiral Thrawn is planning his next attack, and Ahsoka finishes things off with the Mystery Cosbi featuring a hologram-styled Translucent Blue. Each of these Star Wars characters is perfectly crafted, adding Hot Toys signature Cosbi finish to each, making them cute yet fun for any collector. All of these figures come in at around 3" tall, will come blind-bagged, and will have connecting bases. Hot Toys needs to start offering its Cosbi Collection wider, and these would sell like hotcakes. Collectors can find all things Hot Toys right on Sideshow Collectibles, May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Cosbi Collection from Hot Toys

"Meet Ahsoka Tano in her Padawan's phase, her Master during that time, Anakin Skywalker, Sabine Wren with her lightsaber and pistol, Captain Rex we met during The Clone Wars, Grand Admiral Thrawn and a mini hologram, Hera and her cute comrade Chopper and also Ahsoka in new white costume wielding her pair of lightsabers. Last but not least, our Mystery Cosbi for this set features a special translucent blue Ahsoka Tano, like a hologram projection of her!"

"Each random package box includes an approximately 6.5 – 8.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. You might feel a little empty finishing off a series, but this Ahsoka Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection is sure to remind you of your fun time watching it."

