Alessandro Vitti Replaced By Ron Garney on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR

It was only five weeks ago, that Alessandro Vitti was posting about the then-announced BZRKR comic book written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, with such enthusiasm. Translated from the Italian, he posted to Instagram

Recently, nothing has been simple. Like many, I too have had to deal with some unexpected and unthinkable situations. In the meantime, I also had this beautiful secret to keep. Today USA Today shared this beautiful project that I'm doing for Boom Studios together with the legendary Keanu Reeves and the great Matt Kindt. The two of them together are making a story full of action and suspense. It's scary. They decided to give me the task of putting their ideas on paper. I jumped for joy when I read the email asking me to come on board. Every time I start working on something new, it's like it's always my first time for me. Time passes, but I always remain with the same enthusiasm, I can't change. I always lose a few moments of lucidity and replace it with disbelief. Always!!! I won't tell you what it was for me, now two decades ago, to be able to turn my passion into a job. So many sacrifices, so many sacrifices, so many tears too. Fortunately, the tears have occasionally been of joy. Anyone who knows me knows that I never hide my emotions, for better or for worse. Well, this time I didn't want to hide the tears again … in fact I did a little bit. I was in my hometown plaza teaching my daughter to skate. I added the two emotions and let myself go. I am overjoyed and I sincerely hope it can live up to expectations. BRZRKR is AMAZING !!! I guarantee it! Thank you so much everyone !!!

However, nothing is that simple. Today, Boom Studios has announced in a press release that Ron Garney is the artist on BZRKR, not in any way acknowledging that Alessandro Vitti – or anyone else – was attached. Instead we just have some artwork that Alessandro also posted to Instagram…

Here is the PR…

BOOM! Studios today announced that superstar artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America) is the new series artist for BRZRKR, the upcoming twelve-issue limited series from the iconic Keanu Reeves in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!), colorist Bill Crabtree (BRPD), and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy). The man known only as B is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it. Over the course of his thirty year career, Ron Garney has built a large fan following, illustrating some of the industry's greatest characters including Spider-Man, Hulk, Wolverine, Thor, X-Force, Captain America, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Silver Surfer, G.I. Joe, and the Justice League of America, along with original series like Men of Wrath with Jason Aaron. He recently completed acclaimed runs on Daredevil and Savage Sword of Conan at Marvel Entertainment. A perennial "Top Ten" artist during his career, Garney has been nominated twice for the industry's coveted Eisner Awards, for Best Artist and Best Serialized Story (Captain America with Mark Waid), and has worked in Hollywood on major projects, notably as a costume illustrator for I Am Legend (starring Will Smith) and providing illustrations for Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix. "I'm thrilled to have been asked to join Keanu, and Matt, Bill, Clem, and the whole team on BRZRKR," said Ron Garney. "I've started collaborating with them and am really digging diving into this. In my over thirty year career I've worked on so many projects, and this feels like a fresh, new, unique, and cool character in an action-packed world that is like something we've never experienced before. It's adventurous, and exploring the fascinating conflict behind the mysterious hero B. is a trip I'm excited to be on." "Ron Garney has been delivering spectacular work on Marvel's top characters for years and we're thrilled to have him join BRZRKR as series artist," said Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief of BOOM! Studios. "Ron and Keanu's influences in comics, and vision for the series, couldn't be more in line. Ron Garney is a perfect match to bring the visceral world of BRZRKR to life." BRZRKR #1 features main cover art by superstar illustrator Rafael Grampá (Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child), as well as a variant cover art by superstar artist Mark Brooks (House of X/Powers of X).