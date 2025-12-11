Alex De Campi & Neil Edwards' Rogue Trooper Ahead Of Duncan Jones Film

Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: alex de campi, duncan jones, Neil Edwards, rogue trooper

Alex De Campi and Neil Edwards' Rogue Trooper: Ghost Patrol is scheduled ahead of Duncan Jones' Rogue Trooper film for 2026

Next year, Duncan Jones' animated Rogue Trooper movie is set for release, based on the 2000AD character created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons in 1981. And Rebellion are timing the release of Rogue Trooper: Ghost Patrol collection written by Duncan Jones' collaborator on the Moon sequels and former Bleeding Cool columnist Alex De Campi, and drawn by a former creative partner of mine, Neil Edwards, with a cover by Dave Gibbons, who I parodied in the comic Watchmensch. Essentially, I am making this all about me, in a very undeserved fashion. I apologise.

"Do you like big, big action-thrillers? On a remote, poisoned planet where there is only war? And heartstoppingly excellent Neil Edwards comic art? Then get into that chemsuit, recruit:, we're going to Nu-Earth! Get ready for 2026's Rogue Trooper movie directed by Duncan Jones with the all-out action assault of Rogue Trooper: Ghost Patrol! From the creative team of Alex de Campi and Neil Edwards, Ghost Patrol explores the history of the Genetic Infantryman project which created Rogue and his fellow G.I. comrades. It's an epic, action-filled dive into the world of Nu-Earth, featuring surprise appearances and some familiar faces alike! Walking the battle-scarred world of Nu Earth, where Nort and Souther forces fight for control of a nearby black hole. Genetic Infantryman Rogue Trooper is the sole survivor of the Quartz Massacre. Having seen his allies killed in front of him, he took biochips from their heads and placed them into his equipment: meaning his gun, backpack and helmet are imbued with the personalities of his fellow soldiers! Together with the bio-chipped "ghosts" of his dead comrades he wages a one-man war against the vicious Nort forces. In Ghost Patrol, a Souther war veteran called Macinrow remembers his first posting to Nu-Earth. Backed up by the Genetic Infantrymen, victory is all-but-assured for the Souther Forces. But when Macinrow and his team land on the surface of the poisonous planet they're in for a whirlwind: not only has the Genetic Infantryman Programme been betrayed, but they've all been killed! All except one: Rogue Trooper, who is waiting for the drop team on arrival…

"Ghost Patrol is a perfect story for first-time fans of 2000 AD, interested in learning more about the character ahead of the movie. "You need to know absolutely zero about Rogue Trooper to get it," de Campi explains. "This is (chad face) 'chapter one, bro' stuff".

"Although Macinrow thought his war was over, an unexpected visit throws him right back into the heart of battle, as he's recruited to hunt down his old friend Sgt White… who could hold the key to winning the war for good! This is the latest Rogue Trooper collection to add to the growing library, alongside The Complete Rogue Trooper which collects the original run of stories across four incredible new editions; Blighty Valley from Garth Ennis and Patrick Goddard; and the same team's When A G.I. Dies, which is out in March. Featuring huge action set-pieces and a new mystery which digs into the heart of Rogue Trooper, this is the storyline to get you briefed on the character and his world! Rogue Trooper: Ghost Patrol is available in paperback or webshop-exclusive hardback editions, featuring cover artwork from Rogue's co-creator Dave Gibbons himself, coloured by Emily Roach!"