Alex Toth and More Ask "Who Is Next?" in Comic Book Form, at Auction

Who Is Next #5 is both brutal crime comic and a surprising look at how the 1950s criminal justice system handled mental health issues.

The unusually-titled 1953 one-shot Who Is Next? from Ned Pines' Standard/Better/Nedor line is a crime comic book with a point to make. While even the most extreme crime comics of the Pre-Code era made at least some effort to stress that they were pro-law enforcement rather than glorifying crime, Who Is Next? took an entirely different approach to that issue. The title was not so much pro-law enforcement as it was full-throated advocacy of reforming the mental health aspects of the criminal justice system. Because of that framework, the stories are every bit the punch in the gut as the most brutal crime comics of the era. This comic is an underappreciated gem that is quite a bit more sophisticated than most 1950s crime comic books, beginning from the lead Alex Toth story right through the end, and there's a Who Is Next? #5 (Standard, 1953) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 July 13 – 14 Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40227 at Heritage Auctions.

Each story in Who Is Next #5 follows the same basic framework: a character struggling with his mental health is introduced, and the situation is often made worse as he is mocked or misunderstood by those around him. Environmental factors that might play into these struggles are explained, and the stories show warning signs of greater problems ahead. In each story, tragedy eventually strikes in the form of murder, and it is noted that the situation might have been prevented by a system better equipped to handle mental health issues.

For example, in the story The Crushed Gardenia by Alex Toth, a psychiatrist is introduced who examines the main character, a young man named Johnny, after a string of violent incidents in reform school. When Johnny confesses that he has urges to kill, the psychiatrist explains to the warden that he needs psychiatric treatment. The warden scoffs at this, claiming that Johnny is just a hothead who will calm down after lots of physical labor at the school, with the psychiatrist retorting that they'll both regret that decision.

In The Destroyer by Nick Cardy, Walter is a WWII veteran struggling to return to civilian life with his family and at work. After a particularly destructive, violent incident, Walter is taken to a doctor who explains that his previously-diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder ("you broke down in the army under fire") needs treatment and urges him to see a psychiatrist. Walter refuses, leading to spiraling violence, murder, and his own death.

The stories in Who Is Next? often have a turning point where it is noted that the main character cannot be compelled to seek treatment after a string of violent acts and signs of mental health struggles, which then leads to greater tragedy. While not without its crude points from a modern perspective, the approach is progressive for a 1953 comic book, with most stories ending by asking, "Who is next?" to become a victim before we reform how the country handles mental illness in the criminal justice system. Of course, some similar such issues persist to the present day.

This is not to say that Who Is Next? shies away from the violence typical of early 1950s crime comic books. And unlike most crime comics of the era, the fact that some of the characters here can see what's coming but are powerless to stop it makes these stories more powerful and tragic than most.

While numbered as issue #5, this is the only issue of the title. Ned Pines' comic book line typically launched new series with issue #5 during this period, presumably to trick newsdealers into believing the new titles had an established track record. A sophisticated and surprising example of Pre-Code crime, there's a copy of Who Is Next? #5 (Standard, 1953) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 July 13 – 14 Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40227 at Heritage Auctions.

