The Veil: Elisabeth Moss Proves Unpredictable Spy in FX Series Trailer

Elisabeth Moss stars in a high-stakes international spy game with FX's The Veil, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Article Summary FX drops trailer for 'The Veil', a spy thriller starring Elisabeth Moss as MI6 agent.

Elisabeth Moss's breadth of work from 'Mad Men' to 'Invisible Man' showcases her talent.

'The Veil' is penned by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, promises high tension.

Set across global locales, 'The Veil' intertwines espionage with a plot threatening lives.

FX has just raised the curtain on their new limited series, The Veil, with its first trailer, and it promises a nail-biting odyssey spanning continents with Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss as MI6 agent Imogen Salter in the lead. The series also features Karol Steele (Close to the Enemy, Wolf Hall), Alec Secareanu, and Thibault de Montalembert. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) pens this labyrinthine thriller and serves as executive producer, rounding out a stellar team alongside PatMa Productions' Denise Di Novi (Heathers, Edward Scissorhands), Nina Tassler, and Moss with Lindsey McManus under the Love & Squalor Pictures banner.

The Veil weaves a complex tapestry that delves into the enigmatic bond between two women enshrouded in secrecy, their fates intertwined in a perilous gambit of deception from the bustling city of Istanbul to the romantic streets of Paris and the historical backdrop of London. One woman harbors a secret with the potential to claim thousands of lives; the other, determined and unwavering, is on a mission to unveil the truth before time's irreversible toll. Underlying this high-stakes chase is a broader canvas where international intelligence agencies like the CIA and the French DGSE grapple with their differences to stave off a catastrophic outcome.

It's no secret that Moss has already claimed her place in the pantheon of great modern television, with her portrayal of June/Offred in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Peggy Olson in AMC's Mad Men leaving her mark on the TV landscape. Moss's directorial chops will also be on display in the upcoming season of The Handmaid's Tale, indicating her abilities behind the camera are just as potent. Add to this her lauded performances in The Invisible Man, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, and indie darlings Her Smell and Shirley, and her career has already demonstrated incredible depth and range.

This initial trailer for The Veil is a mosaic of tension-filled scenes that introduces us to MI6 Agent Imogen Salter, a mercurial force whose methods are as unpredictable as the secrets she chases. The stark narrative lays bare a chilling premise: a plot to extinguish half a million souls, hanging precariously on details kept by an elusive quarry. Moss's character emerges not just as a chameleon of identities but as the kind of force of nature that always leads the best spy thrillers. The Veil premieres on April 30 only on Hulu.

