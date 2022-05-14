Aliens: Genocide #1 & Aliens Vs. Predator #0 CGC 9.8 Auction Today

Once upon a time, Dark Horse had the license to Aliens and Predator comic books, and with them, publisher Mike Richardson built a publishing empire in Portland, and shifted the compass of the American comic book industry westwards… before recently selling the company to the Chinese. Marvel Comics has the license to both for comics now, and have been reprinting some of these classics stories as well as publishing new work.

Two of those Dark Horse Comics titles, with CGC 9.8 grades are up for auction from Heritage Art Auctions today, and have bids totalling $73 at the time of writing. That means, going under the hammer later today, Aliens: Genocide #1 and Aliens Vs. Predator #0 from over thirty years ago and still in remarkably good nick.

Genocide from November 1991 was written by Mike Richardson and John Arcudi, drawn by Damon Willis and inked by Karl Story. With an Arthur Suydam cover, it tells the story of an attempted counter-expedition to the Aliens' home planet by a billionaire using a group of soldiers and scientists, for dubious reasons. It also deals with developments on Earth after its infestation by xenomorphs how the Earth was able to recover.

Aliens Vs Predator #0 by Randy Stradley, Chris Warner, and Phill Norwood reprinted the stories from Dark Horse Presents #34-36, leading into a full series in which humans set up a colony on a Predator hunting ground, who drop alien eggs onto the planet ti infect the native wildlife and provide them Aliens to hunt. It also led directly to the existence of that movie as well…