Aliens vs Avengers #3 Rewrites Alien Covenant for the Marvel Universe

Article Summary Aliens vs Avengers #3 rewrites Alien Covenant for a crossover in the Marvel Universe.

Three synthetic Davids take center stage, dealing with Engineers and multiverse threats.

The series introduces a Weyland-Stark Corporation, mixing iconic sci-fi and Marvel lore.

Marvel's cosmic heroes and X-Men face greater challenges in this four-part epic.

Aliens vs. Avengers #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić is published today, sees Marvel heroes contemplating an evacuation of the remaining humans still alive on Earth. While we also get a rewriting of a scene from Alien: Covenant in which the synthetic David kills the Engineers, revealed nas the creators of both the xenomorphs and humanity itself.

However in Aliens vs. Avengers #2 three versions of the synthetic David take that role, and they justify the actions to each other. Hey lets compare screencaps to comic book…

Previously Marvel had told us "The four-part epic is set in a new timeline many years in the future and features older, grittier versions of Marvel characters. It also will be the first-time readers will see certain parts of Alien lore in the Marvel Universe – like the home of the Engineers." But that is from another universe, one in which the Davids ruled the universe for thousands of years, destroying all life, until they discovered the Multiverse. And the Marvel Earth. Or one of them at least. And developed a familiar sounding corporation.

No Yutani here… instead we are getting the Weyland-Stark Corporation. Even if Tony Stark is one step ahead of how this might have happened.

Tony Stark, even for a second or three, is getting the jump on David. A David, anyway, they come in six-packs.

And twenty years later, he is in a position to get a little more up close and personal with a David…

Aliens Vs Avengers #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic is published today, originally scheduled for September. Issue 3 is scheduled for February 5th 2025.

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240648

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

EARTH SURRENDERS?! Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few CHANGED. The Avengers must avenge. Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $7.99

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240790

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

THE ENGINEERS GO TO WAR! But in a world of cosmic heroes and genetic mutants, the Engineers are not the only gods of creation. As the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, humanity's remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $7.99

