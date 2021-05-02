All Hell Breaks Loose in Amazing Spider-Man #65 [Preview]

Things are pretty crazy in Amazing Spider-Man right now, mostly because Wilson Fisk is trying to get his hands on a special tablet, presumably the new iPad Pro, which is called the Lifeline Tablet in the Marvel Universe due to copyright concerns. But it's out of stock and not even the mayor of New York City and the Kingpin of Crime can get his hands on one. So he brought a bunch of villains in to stand in line for him at the apple store and then all hell broke loose. Check out the resulting carnage in the preview of next week's Amazing Spider-Man #65 below.