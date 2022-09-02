All-Out Avengers #1 Preview: Die, Avengers, Die!

Looks like Captain Marvel wants to kill the Avengers again in this preview of All-Out Avengers #1. Check out the preview below.

All-Out Avengers #1

by Derek Landy & Greg Land, cover by Greg Land

INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX! An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620379600111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620379600121 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 COCKRUM HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600131 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600141 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600151 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 JS CAMPBELL RETRO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600161 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 JS CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600171 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 JS CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

