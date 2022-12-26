All-Out Avengers #4 Preview: The Hunters Become the Hunted

All-Out Avengers #4

by Derek Landy & Greg Land, cover by Greg Land

The action doesn't stop from page one! Trapped on an alien world and surrounded by bloodthirsty hunters, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman and Hawkeye have only hours before their last chance to get home disappears forever. But as a new enemy watches from the shadows, it becomes clear that they were stranded here for a reason. They just have to figure out what it is before they are killed…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620379600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620379600421 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 4 MCGUINNESS VARIANT – $3.99 US

