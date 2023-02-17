All-Star Dice Man In 2000AD/Rebellion May 2023 Solicits 2000AD's May 2023 solicits include Dice Man by John Wagner, Pat Mills, Kevin O'Neill, Bryan Talbot, David Lloyd, Steve Dillon, Mike Collins & Hunt Emerson

Rebellion and 2000AD's May 2023 solicits including a collection of Dice Man by John Wagner, Pat Mills, Kevin O'Neill, Bryan Talbot, David Lloyd, Steve Dillon, Mike Collins & Hunt Emerson. How many other projects have that level of talent?

DICE MAN COMPLETE ED HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231816

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various

The legendary 2000 AD role-playing game! Originally published during the adventure gamebook boom of the 1980s, Dice Man has never been reprinted in its entirety before, but now the complete run of Dice Man magazine is presented in this massive collection. Using dice and a pencil, you will become Judge Dredd as he faces off against the Dark Judges, or guide Nemesis the Warlock as they race through the Torture Tube, or help Sláine steal the Cauldron of Blood from the Tower of Glass.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 49.99

2000 AD MARCH PROG PACK (MAY 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231808

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Boo Cook

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Former Judge Kyle Asher is working against the crims in new Dredd story "A Fallen Man"; Rogue Trooper has to get used to fighting with his new comrades in "Blighty Valley"; mutant vampire Durham Red drops into dangerous territory in "Mad Dogs"; some of Azimuth's secrets are revealed as a stranger comes calling in the new series; and "Void Runners" takes a trip into a hallucinogenic cosmos!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 27.5

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #456

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231809

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Phil Winslade

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Lawless is back this issue for the next arc "Wanted" by Dan Abnett and Phil Winslade as Metta Lawson becomes embroiled in organised crime and her former Judge partners are now trying to take her down. Plus there's more thrilling drama in Judge Dredd, Dreadnoughts, Spector and Death Metal Planet, the next chapters of Anderson, Psi-Div by Matt Smith and Carl Critchlow and Johnny Red by Garth Ennis and Keith Burns, interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 10.99

10000 DISASTERS OF DORT TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231810

(W) Mike Butterworth (A) Jose Ortiz, Jose Gonzalez

The aliens from Dort have lost their world and now they want Earth! It is the year 2000. In fifty years' time the planet Dort will collide with its sun and be destroyed. Ratta, the dictator of Dort has chosen Earth as a new home for his people. But first he is creating ten thousand disasters to wipe out all human life! Only Britain's best scientist, Professor Mike Dauntless, has the mind and spirit to stop Ratta from destroying humankind.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BATTLE ACTION #1 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231811

(W) Garth Ennis, John Wagner (A) Dan Cornwell (A / CA) Keith Burns

Battle Action returns with an all-new mini-series of war stories. This first issue sees the return of Johnny Red and his Falcon Squadron hunting down German raiders, written by Garth Ennis with art by Keith Burns. Also included is a newly-penned HMS Nightshade story by John Wagner, a tale focusing on the bonds of friendship forged during naval battles, drawn by Dan Cornwell. Future issues will feature stories by Torunn Gr nbekk, Chris Burnham, Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, and more.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BEST OF 2000 AD TP VOL 03 (OF 6) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231813

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Erica Henderson

Every Best of 2000 AD contains a mix of modern classics and gems from the vault. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Spend a night on The Graveyard Shift with Judge Dredd; Gordon Rennie and Frazer Irving tune in and drop tab of superpowers before Storming Heaven; get lost in the darkness lying in the belly of the good ship Leviathan from Ian Edginton and D'Israeli. Boasting brand new covers from an all-star line-up of artists including Erica Henderson and Declan Shalvey with designer Tom Muller, Best of 2000 AD is the essential gateway into the Galaxy's Greatest Comic.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 22.99

JUDGE DREDD COMP CASE FILES TP VOL 19 (S&S ED)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR231817

(W) Mark Millar, Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, Various (A) Various, John McCrea (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

Mega-City One, the crime-ridden city of the future gets even crazier in this volume as superstar writer Grant Morrison's first Judge Dredd story, Inferno, is here, featuring the stunning art of Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra! If that weren't enough, fellow writing legends Garth Ennis, Mark Millar, John Wagner, and John Smith provide thrill-packed stories, involving everything from rogue robotic Judges to stylish hitmen, all illustrated by some of the best talents in British comics, such as Greg Staples, Brett Ewins, and Ron Smith.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 28.99