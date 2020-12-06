All The Titans in The Last Stories Of The DC Universe – Death Metal

Titans. Teen Titans. There have been a lot of them. And now, for Death Metal, all that are still around come together in one place, with Donna Troy, Beast Boy – and everyone else who is still around. Even Damian Wayne counts… here's the preview for Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories Of The DC Universe. With a little extra you won't find anywhere else.

What, have a scene like that to end on without dialogue? Well, DC Comics' laxer distribution systems of late have provided… let's see what we can do.

All the Titans from across DC continuity all together for the first time… Here's the Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories Of The DC Universe creative line-up.

The Titans in "Together"

Written by Joshua Williamson, James Tynion IV, Scott Snyder

Art by Travis Moore

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Rafael Albuquerque

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Daniel Sampere

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Meghan Hetrick

Written by Christopher Sebela

Art by Christopher Mooneyham

Written by Cecil Castellucci

Art by Mirka Andolofo

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Francis Manapul

RISE OF THE NEW GOD! The last battle against the Batman Who Laughs is at hand…the final fight for everything in the universe. And while the night is usually darkest just before the dawn, what would be the last thing you'd do if you weren't sure the dawn would ever arrive? Join our heroes in their waning hours as we show their journeys through what could be their final moments…heroes that have fought a million times before, but are keenly aware this could be their endgame. These are the stolen moments detailing the last stories of the DC Universe.

Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Last Stories of the DC Universe #1 goes on sale Dec. 8 from DC Comics. The comic features a main cover by Tula Lotay with Dee Cunniffe and a variant by Gary Frank with Brad Anderson.