All This for a Floppy Disk? Spider-Woman #13 [Preview]

Spider-Woman #13 is in stores from Marvel Comics this Wednesday, promising an issue-long action sequence that should be fun to read. And in this preview, we get a look at the start of that sequence as Fireball steals a floppy disk containing the secrets of the High Evolutionary, secrets Spider-Woman needs to save her niece. Yes, you heard that right. A floppy disk. So that answers the question from the headline, at least. Check out the preview below.
SPIDER-WOMAN #13
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210611
MAY210612 – SPIDER-WOMAN #13 MCNIVEN CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99
(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon
THE MOST ACTION-PACKED SPIDER-WOMAN ISSUE YET!
• A who's who of Marvel Mercenaries want something that Jess has (and NEEDS), so Jess has to fight Lady Bullseye and more to secure this treasured possession.
• This fight will take Jess across NYC in the most intense, issue-long action sequence you've ever read!
Rated T
In Shops: 7/14/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210611 SPIDER-WOMAN #13, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210612 SPIDER-WOMAN #13 MCNIVEN CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210611 SPIDER-WOMAN #13, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210611 SPIDER-WOMAN #13, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210611 SPIDER-WOMAN #13, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210611 SPIDER-WOMAN #13, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210611 SPIDER-WOMAN #13, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.