All This for a Floppy Disk? Spider-Woman #13 [Preview]

Spider-Woman #13 is in stores from Marvel Comics this Wednesday, promising an issue-long action sequence that should be fun to read. And in this preview, we get a look at the start of that sequence as Fireball steals a floppy disk containing the secrets of the High Evolutionary, secrets Spider-Woman needs to save her niece. Yes, you heard that right. A floppy disk. So that answers the question from the headline, at least. Check out the preview below.

SPIDER-WOMAN #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210611

MAY210612 – SPIDER-WOMAN #13 MCNIVEN CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

THE MOST ACTION-PACKED SPIDER-WOMAN ISSUE YET!

• A who's who of Marvel Mercenaries want something that Jess has (and NEEDS), so Jess has to fight Lady Bullseye and more to secure this treasured possession.

• This fight will take Jess across NYC in the most intense, issue-long action sequence you've ever read!

Rated T

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99