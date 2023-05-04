All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place

Yes, Free Comic Book Day is coming on Saturday. And yes, some of you just can't wait. Here are a few spoiler pieces that you can click on.

Published
by
|
Comments

Yes, Free Comic Book Day is coming on Saturday. And yes, some of you just can't wait. Here are a few specifically chosen spoiler pieces that you can click on. Or not click on. The choice is yours. Both Marvel Comics and DC Comics are setting up a bunch of stuff to come with these comics. Click the links to see more, much more…

Free Comic Book Day Uncanny Avengers #0

How Orchis Spoils The Hellfire Gala – Free Comic Book Day #XSpoilers

Our intruder has one trophy in mind. The Krakoan-built Captain Krakoa suit, used to preserve the secret of Cyclops's resurrection when that was still an issue.

Hellfire Gala In Mykines This Year? Free Comic Book Day #XSpoilers

 

How Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Uncanny Avengers & Iron Man in 2023

As the US Government starts to make a move against Krakoa on the evening of the Hellfire Gala.


Flexo

 

We know where American government overreaction against mutants tends to go for a first response. But who are those mutants causing such an issue for America, living among them? And also how it's affecting Iron Man…

Feilong Is Getting Even More And More Like Elon Musk #XSpoilers

Flexo

A preview of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti's big new thing for Marvel, called G.O.D.S. His name is Wyn. And he's into metaphysics clearly. For the Wyn.

Better Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. (Spoilers)

Free Comic Book Day Knight Terrors

Open Your Eyes To Knight Terrors For Free Comic Book Day (DC Spoilers)

Knight Terrors For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

We have a sleeping lucid dreamer in Damian Wayne, analysing his dreams, finding even the more bizarre ones rather mundane in their predictability. And snarking at his own subconscious over the image it presents. It won't end well. And we also have a look at some of the Knight Terrors' new designs.

SCOOP: New DC Comics Character Designs For Knight Terrors

 

Here's The Full Knight Terrors July & August Checklist

Spider-Man/Venom

When The People Turn Against Spider-Man- Free Comic Book Day Spoiler

Flexo

And it looks like Spider-Man is going to have to issue on hell of a retraction or apology in order to avoid getting cancelled, especially since superheroes acting like this on the streets of New York is meant to be illegal anyway.

The Maker's Plans For Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion (Spoilers)

Flexo

The new series, Ultimate Invasion will tell a new story about The Maker and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. With The Maker making a house call to Miles Morales, and talking about why they both speak in lower case.

Marvel Rewrites Golden Age Flexo For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

 

Flexo

It all begins in an upcoming story set in 1940, featuring the Williams Brothers and their discovered of "live rubber".And how they manage to use this "live rubber" to create their own remote-controlled robot, Flexo, The Rubber Man.

Feilong Is Getting Even More And More Like Elon Musk #XSpoilers

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.