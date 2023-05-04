All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place Yes, Free Comic Book Day is coming on Saturday. And yes, some of you just can't wait. Here are a few spoiler pieces that you can click on.

Yes, Free Comic Book Day is coming on Saturday. And yes, some of you just can't wait. Here are a few specifically chosen spoiler pieces that you can click on. Or not click on. The choice is yours. Both Marvel Comics and DC Comics are setting up a bunch of stuff to come with these comics. Click the links to see more, much more…

Free Comic Book Day Uncanny Avengers #0

Our intruder has one trophy in mind. The Krakoan-built Captain Krakoa suit, used to preserve the secret of Cyclops's resurrection when that was still an issue.

As the US Government starts to make a move against Krakoa on the evening of the Hellfire Gala.





We know where American government overreaction against mutants tends to go for a first response. But who are those mutants causing such an issue for America, living among them? And also how it's affecting Iron Man…

A preview of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti's big new thing for Marvel, called G.O.D.S. His name is Wyn. And he's into metaphysics clearly. For the Wyn.

Free Comic Book Day Knight Terrors

We have a sleeping lucid dreamer in Damian Wayne, analysing his dreams, finding even the more bizarre ones rather mundane in their predictability. And snarking at his own subconscious over the image it presents. It won't end well. And we also have a look at some of the Knight Terrors' new designs.

Spider-Man/Venom

And it looks like Spider-Man is going to have to issue on hell of a retraction or apology in order to avoid getting cancelled, especially since superheroes acting like this on the streets of New York is meant to be illegal anyway.

The new series, Ultimate Invasion will tell a new story about The Maker and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. With The Maker making a house call to Miles Morales, and talking about why they both speak in lower case.

It all begins in an upcoming story set in 1940, featuring the Williams Brothers and their discovered of "live rubber".And how they manage to use this "live rubber" to create their own remote-controlled robot, Flexo, The Rubber Man.