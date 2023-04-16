SCOOP: New DC Comics Character Designs For Knight Terrors Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Knight Terrors designs for Robin, Black Adam, Red Hood, Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman.

DC's Knight Terrors are coming. And Bleeding Cool have managed to get a first look at the designs for the nightmare versions of Damian Wayne's Robin, Black Adam, Red Hood, Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman by Miguel Mendonca, Jeremy Haun and Dan Mora.

Knight Terrors is the Convergence and Future Tense two-month skip month for DC Comics that for some reason isn't happening over October and November for Hallowe'en. With July and August seeing a plethora of two-issue miniseries instead of the ongoing lines, with each featuring a DC Comics superhero or supervillain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm."

You can see why this version of Damian Wayne might want to cover his mouth up. That's quite the cold sore.

Black Adam, looking more like a hieroglyphic, there.

Red Hood has managed to turn the crowbar that the Joker used to kill him, into his actual arm. And draw a frowny face on the helmet. All about the right to bear arms. Talking of which…

… Wonder Woman has the right to bear even more arms, with all a close up of a claw…

Okay, Batman is the young Bruce Wayne, with a Bat inside him – and it's a bat with a gun for a head. Okay, this is turning out quite fun suddenly. The right to arm bats.

… and Superman is a Grim Reaper, Angel of Death. And no red trunks. More to add when we have them. Knight Terrors will begin with the Free Comic Book Day issue and then in July and August 2023.

The event will begin with Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 from Josh Williamson and Howard Porter. When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia, who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!