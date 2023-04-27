When The People Turn Against Spider-Man- Free Comic Book Day Spoiler This year's Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man comic book will not have Mary Jane Watson in it. Read into that what you will.

This year's Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man comic book will not have Mary Jane Watson in it. Read into that what you will. It does, however, have an active Spider-Man wearing a new suit designed for him by Norman Osborn with lots of gadgets, robots, AI and the like. Which, on the 6th of May, means that he will be coming face to face with an escaped gorilla on the streets of New York.

Though given the gorilla is mostly interested in food, Spider-Man's solution to the issue may not be one that PETA would be down with. And their New York offices are just down the road.

And it seems not everyone in New York is down with this assault either.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does everything a spider can. But just because he can, does that mean he should? There's no need for J Jonah Jameson to instill the idea that Spider-Man might be a menace this time.

And it looks like Spider-Man is going to have to issue on hell of a retraction or apology in order to avoid getting cancelled, especially since superheroes acting like this on the streets of New York is meant to be illegal anyway.

That's The Amazing Sociopath. Of course, this may just be a new hunting technique of the spider from a certain Kraven The Hunter who has a movie out soon. And, as a result, will be rather prominent in upcoming Spider-Man comic books, hunting The Spider in a brand new way, through the public opinion of New York.

And he's working alongside another familiar member of a certain Sinister Six, after some of Spider-Man's new technology…

FCBD 2023 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220013

(W) Zeb Wells, Al Ewing (A) CAFU (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

For years, the symbiote family in the Marvel Universe has grown, and the latest smash-hit run on VENOM is no exception. With the violent and dangerous Meridius readying for war, the stage is set for catastrophe and this year's Free Comic Book Day will mark the beginning of the end of the symbiotes!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen