How Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Uncanny Avengers & Iron Man in 2023 Iron Man #8, out in July, sees Tony Stark dealing with Iron Man Sentinels, as part of a Hellfire Saga tie-in kicking off Uncanny Avengers #1 in August.

Iron Man #8, out in July, sees Tony Stark dealing with Iron Man Sentinels, as part of a Hellfire Saga tie-in, with Gerry Duggan bringing his X-Men and Avengers stories together, ahead of kicking off Uncanny Avengers #1 in August. Spoilers, going forwards, obviously.

But it looks like that particular plotline will be heavy-handed in the X-Men/Avengers Free Comic Book Day issue, out for the 6th of May. And Bleeding Cool has a first peek. As the US Government starts to make a move against Krakoa on the evening of the Hellfire Gala.



And we know where American government overreaction against mutants tends to go for a first response. But who are those mutants causing such an issue for America, living among them?

Ellie, a young mutant, who also happens to be the mutant daughter of Deadpool living under an assumed identity with SHIELD operative Emily Preston's family.

It's time for Feilong's Stark Industries to take over the role that Trask used to play, it seems. With the colour scheme to match…

Watch out for the build-up in tomorrow's Invincible Iron Man #5…

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230833

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to-Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FCBD 2023 AVENGERS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220014

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Joshua Cassara, Various (CA) Garron, Javier

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: TeenIn Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: PI