Almost DC Comics Titles Missing From Amazon This Week?

Almost DC Comics titles seem to be missing from Amazon this week...

Article Summary Most new DC Comics titles are absent from Amazon and Comixology digital stores this week.

Only DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #5 appeared for purchase, with other major releases missing so far.

Missing titles include Nightwing, Titans, Batman: The Long Halloween, and more top series.

Fans may need to visit comic shops for new DC releases until Amazon updates its digital offerings.

The Comixology/Kindle side of selling digital comics has been a little spotty of late. Missing Image Comics titles, missing Boom Studios titles, but today notably having no DC Comics titles for sale today. Or they didn't until this morning, until DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #5 suddenly appeared unannounced. But that's all. No sign of the following… yet. Until someone, somewhere, presses a button. If you want these comics, you will have to, horror of horrors, go to the comic book shop.

NIGHTWING 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

WHAT IS THE ZANNI? Commissioner Maggie Sawyer digs into the past crimes of the mysterious Olivia Pearce–and discovers far more than she bargained for when she uncovers the existence of a strange and terrible entity. What is the Zanni, where does it come from…and what are its true plans for Nightwing? Retail: $5.99

(W/A/CA) Phil Jimenez

WRITTEN AND DRAWN BY SUPERSTAR CREATOR PHIL JIMENEZ! Multiple Eisner Award-winning superstar artist and storyteller Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman: Historia) makes his grand return to another fan-favorite Wonder Woman in this oversized annual story! Donna Troy reflects on the many loves and lives that shaped her as she cuts a trail through New York City to meet her estranged father for the very first time. But what awaits her at the end of her journey will shock Donna and readers alike!

Retail: $5.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Becky Cloonan (CA) Tim Sale

A NEW ISSUE WITH ART BY BECKY CLOONAN! Batman follows Holiday's trail into the ruins of the Falcone family estate, where he comes face-to-face with an old foe! Retail: $4.99 07/30/2025

(W) Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim (A/CA) Cian Tormey

APOKOLIPS IS ON THE HORIZON…AND NO ONE IS SAFE! In the wake of the We Are Yesterday crossover epic, a mysterious Quantum Quorum has emerged…stalked by a lethal enemy that takes no prisoners. The League deputizes a rag tag group of time displaced heroes like Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, and Helena Wayne to fill the void left behind by the Time Masters and save the quorum from the mysterious threat that's picking off time-travelers one by one. These Legends of Tomorrow are the only ones standing in the way of this cascading chronal Armageddon with the past, present, and future teetering on the brink in this oversized special leading to the next big DC All In event!

Retail: $5.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Haining (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

MEN MAY BE FROM MARS, BUT BADDIES ARE FROM VENUS! There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner–the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire! Retail: $3.99

W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bernard Chang

BRIGHTER THAN A HOLLYWOOD STAR, MORE POWERFUL THAN SILICON VALLEY TECH, ABLE TO LEAP TALL REDWOOD TREES IN A SINGLE BOUND…IT'S DC'S KAL-EL-FORNIA LOVE! Written by Bryan Q. Miller, Brandon Thomas, Joshua Hale Fialkov, George Mann, Christof Bogacs, James Reid, Dave Wielgosz and Meghan Fitzmartin Art by Gerardo Sandoval, Juni Ba, Travis Mercer, Bruno Abdias, Jacoby Salcedo, Jon Mikel, Joey Vazquez and Marcial Toledano The whole Super-Family is hitting the road in a series of action-packed adventures across the great state of California. Supergirl's day at the beach is interrupted by a demonic creature from the deep and John Constantine! Jon and Conner Kent team up to wrangle an escaped beast in the Redwoods! Bizarro (literally) crashes an audition for a major motion picture! And join Superman and Lois as a kaiju from the California Ocean comes for their family vacation! The Summer of Superman is heating up, so slather on some sunscreen and snag your latest beach read–in stores this July! Retail: $9.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Davide Paratore

BAD MOON RISING, PART 4! As the war rages on the Moon, Jai West and one of the temp Flashes enter Eclipso's new form in an attempt to stop the total blackout of the Sun! Also, Wally's glitching issues have returned, but this time, they may hold the key to turning the tide of the battle… Retail: $3.99

