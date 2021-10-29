Alyssa Wong, Michael YG to Debut Marvel's New Iron Fist in February

Following Thursday's "Iron Fist No More" tease, Marvel has revealed that writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG will debut a brand new hero in the Iron Fist costume this February. As previously discussed, Danny Rand gave up the mantle in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, and now in a new five-issue mini-series, a new hero will take his place, which we're sure will go over great because if comic book fans are known for one thing, it's graciously accepting change.

From the press release:

This February will mark a new beginning for the iconic Super Hero Iron Fist. Award-winning writer Alyssa Wong, known for her outstanding work on DOCTOR APHRA, will team up with artist Michael YG, an extraordinary artist making his Marvel Comics debut, in IRON FIST. The five-issue limited series will see the legendary mantle of Iron Fist passed on to a new hero in a revolutionary transformation of one of Marvel's most fascinating mystical mythologies. Fans can expect an epic hero's journey in true Marvel fashion as this mysterious character unlocks long-hidden secrets behind the history of his ancient powers and confronts a threat that only he has the ability to defeat! After giving up his power to save the world earlier this year in IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON, Danny Rand believes he's seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K'un-Lun… Or from something far more sinister? Fans will have to wait until the first issue to discover his identity but they can see him now on the stunning cover for IRON FIST #1 showcasing a brand-new costume design by superstar artist Jim Cheung!

And here's a quote from Wong on the new book:

It's an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I'm excited to delve into the comic's rich mythos and build on it. What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path? I'm so stoked to work with artist Michael YG, colorist Jay Ramos, and the rest of the incredible team on this book. And writing this character, who views things through fresh eyes, feels very special to me.

And Michael YG said:

Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist.It is such an exciting new direction, I can't wait for you to read all about it because I'm giving nothing less than my best efforts!

Editor Mark Pannicia also had a quote in the press release, but let's be honest, folks. Nobody cares what the editor has to say. Check out the solicit and cover by Jim Cheung for Iron Fist #1 below. The book will be in stores on February 16th.

IRON FIST #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG