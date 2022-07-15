Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse of Philadelphia to Close in the Autumn

In 2015, Bleeding Cool reported on a new comic book store opening in Philadelphia, Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse. At the time, owner Ariell R. Johnson told Philly.com that "I got the idea for the shop about 12 years ago, when I was still attending Temple University… My favourite coffee shop was directly across the street from my comic book store of choice. So, each Friday, I would buy my books at Fat Jack's, go across the street to Crimson Moon, and read everything I bought. I just loved the vibe of the coffee shop . . . and I loved being able to indulge my comic-book obsession in a comfortable environment that wasn't my house. When the coffee shop closed its doors, I was devastated. That's when the idea came to me."

The resulting store was an inspiration to many, including fellow Pennsylvanian store Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books, owned and run by author, activist, and CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill. Ariell R Johnson also ended up on her retailer-exclusive cover to Ironheart #1 which made the news. But it seems this particular story is at an end and it is time for Amalgam to close its doors. Last year, they ran a GoFundMe campaign that raised $25,000 of a $35,000 goal for a grand reopening,and they were still campaigning for more donations up to yesterday, but that doesn't seem to have been enough. In the store newsletter, Ariell R Johnson writes;

After serving the nerd community in Philly and beyond for almost seven years, Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse will be closing its doors this fall.

The cumulative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a serious blow to the business and, despite our best efforts to fight our way back, I must come to terms with our current reality. Amalgam is the kind of place I wished for when I was younger. It was built with intention and love – in the hope of providing fellow nerds with the kind of place I never had. I hope the energy that I poured into Amalgam was felt by everyone that ever walked through our TARDIS door.

I have learned so much in my time steering this ship. In our short lifespan, my team and I managed to do so many incredible things. Giants walked among us here – icons like the late Congressman John Lewis, musical legends like DMC, great thinkers like Ta-Nehisi Coates, talented goddesses like Yetide Badaki and Philly royalty like Ursula Rucker. We strived to be a space for independent creators, writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians, performers, and makers of all kinds – to support them as they enrich our artistic and cultural life.

While I am sad that it is time to go, I am nothing other than proud of this thing that Shirrell and Henry's daughter built. I dreamt Amalgam, and through much hard work and sacrifice brought it to life. I had the job of my dreams, and I know I have been blessed.

Thank you to those in my personal village who showed up in every way possible to support this dream. Thank you for your talent, time and sacrifices that helped to ensure and sustain

Amalgam's existence.

Thank you to all of our community partners. We're greater together, and I've learned that first hand through the many partnerships and friendships that have been forged through the years. These folks continually breathed new life into our community building work, giving us new and exciting ways to gather and connect with one another. If you've ever had the pleasure of checking out Nerdy by Nature, Drink n' Draw, Vinyl Tap or Amalgam's Monthly Book Club you know exactly what I mean. Thank you all for building with me.

And special thanks to my team, past and present, for holding it down over all these years.

Every member of my team brought unique gifts and bright personalities that meshed and

blended to create this warm and inviting space. You are all my Keepers of the Vibe.

Lastly, on behalf of myself and the Amalgam Team, thank you to each and every one of you in the AmalgaNation for your patronage and support: every purchase, donation, share, like, and especially every conversation. Please stop in to say goodbye and grab some final reads from us. Our anticipated last day of operations will be Saturday, October 15, 2022.

I wholeheartedly believe in Amalgam, even in the midst of this setback. Amalgam has been a blessing and safe space for so many people, myself especially. If the opportunity arises, I hope to bring it back because I believe spaces like Amalgam need to exist; spaces of joy and renewal, spaces of community and rest. A sincere thanks to all of you for your love and support in all of its many forms.

If you are a subscriber with us or if you have an upcoming event being hosted at or in partnership with Amalgam, we will be reaching out to you directly. We appreciate your patience as we work to contact everyone.

With sincere thanks,

Ariell aka Head Nerd in Charge

"We're in the endgame now." -Doctor Strange #AmalgamEndgame