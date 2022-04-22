Amazing Spider-Man #1 Preview: A New #1 Already?!

It feels like it was just a few years ago that Marvel relaunched Amazing Spider-Man with a new number one issue. That's probably because it *was* just a few year years ago. We haven't even put our kids through college with the speculator money from the last Amazing Spider-Man #1 yet and Marvel already has another? This issue has more variant covers than most Marvel series have issues these days. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #1

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr, cover by John Romita Jr

WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?! Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.08"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620200300111

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

