Amazing Spider-Man #1 Preview: A New #1 Already?!

It feels like it was just a few years ago that Marvel relaunched Amazing Spider-Man with a new number one issue. That's probably because it *was* just a few year years ago. We haven't even put our kids through college with the speculator money from the last Amazing Spider-Man #1 yet and Marvel already has another? This issue has more variant covers than most Marvel series have issues these days. Check out the preview below.
Amazing Spider-Man #1
by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr, cover by John Romita Jr
WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?! Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.08"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton
On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620200300111
| Rated T
$5.99
Variants:
75960620200300116 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 CHEUNG VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300117 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 RAMOS VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300118 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 GLEASON WEB-HEAD VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300119 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300120 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 BENGAL CONNECTING VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300121 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 BAGLEY/ROMITA SR./KIETH HIDDEN GEMS VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300122 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300123 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300124 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 BESCH VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300125 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 BESCH VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300131 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 JONES SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300151 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 DAVIS VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300161 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 CHAREST VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300171 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 BAGLEY VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300181 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620200300191 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $5.99 US
