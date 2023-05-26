Amazing Spider-Man #26 Leaked Spoilers Did *Not* Come From Marvel Yesterday I reported on the Comic Kingdoms YouTube channel, the first people to leak the ending of Amazing Spider-Man #26.

Oh, this is getting curiouser and curiouser. Yesterday I reported on the Comic Kingdoms YouTube channel, the first people to leak and spoil the news regarding the ending of Amazing Spider-Man #26. During which, they told me "it seems that a lot of the community is under the impression the source came from the publisher and that is accurate. I am allowed to say that much. The sentiments we expressed about her being killed off like this are the sentiments of our source."

Firstly, I found it incredulous that, if anyone at Marvel wanted to leak such a story, they would use such low res images. Secondly, the leak was early, very early, especially for a published and printed copy of the comic as this was. It wasn't a comic store or a comic distributor leak, it would have been too early for that. But it turns out it was too early for anyone at Marvel Comics to have leaked it. Comic Kingdom went live with their reveal for the reasons, as they told me "the main reason that it was spoiled at all was the fact that they were killing off a fan favorite, minority character in a title that wasn't her own and without drawing pretty much any attention to the fact she was even showing up in this event. It's a huge disservice to her fans. "

But when that leak went live, Marvel didn't even have their production copies, with which to leak those images. Wherever that leak came from, it wasn't from Marvel. It did not come from inside the House Of Ideas. Could it have been the printers? Fed Ex? Someone with a low-res crystal ball? The hunt continues…

Here, however, is a leak from inside the"Spoiler" cover by Gary Frank from Amazing Spider-Man #26, out this Wednesday. That cover, at least, was intentional.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 GARY FRANK SPOILER VAR

MARVEL COMIC

MAR230737

(W) Zeb Wells (A) John Romita Jr. (CA) Gary Frank

Now fully in the present, the Emissary has returned and his power is so far beyond Spider-Man's abilities. The heroes may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you may hope they don't…

Rated TIn Shops: May 31, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!