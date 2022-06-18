Amazing Spider-Man #4 Preview: Saved by Kareem

In this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #4, Spider-Man… WON'T DIE!!! Because he gets saved at the last minute. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #4

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr, cover by John Romita Jr

After what just happened with Tombstone, Spider-Man still has to fight a whole well-armed gang to save dozens of innocent New Yorkers. With his spider-powers, he can probably take ten or fifteen of them, right? What if there's thirty of them? ASM #900 is almost here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200300411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200300421 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 4 BAZALDUA SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300431 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 4 VAZQUEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300441 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 4 RUAN AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

