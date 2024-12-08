Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #63 Preview: Spidey's Death Tour Gets Cyrios

In Amazing Spider-Man #63, Peter Parker faces Cyrios, Scion of Cyttorak, for a heartbreaking journey through his past and future deaths. Can Spidey alter his tragic timeline?

Article Summary Discover the heartbreaking journey in Amazing Spider-Man #63, on sale Dec 11, as Spidey faces Cyrios and his inevitable fate.

Dive into the 8 Deaths of Spider-Man storyline; can our hero alter his tragic timeline with Cyrios, Scion of Cyttorak?

Explore variant covers by artists like Skottie Young and Lucas Werneck, each adding a unique twist to Spidey's tale.

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

Amazing Spider-Man #63

by Justina Ireland & Gleb Melnikov, cover by Ed McGuinness

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620200306311

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620200306316 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306317 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 LUCAS WERNECK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 SKOTTIE YOUNG 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE NEW COSTUME VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

