Amazing Spider-Man #79 Preview: Kraven Thinks Spider-Man Sold Out

In this comic, Kraven the Hunter is pissed off because Spider-Man sold out out to the corporations, maaan.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

• The aftershocks of the Morbius incident are still fresh in Ben Reilly's mind, and he's faced with KRAVEN THE HUNTER!

• A corporate-sponsored Spider-Man is more than Kraven can bear, and the hunter is going to test his prey like never before. The trap is set, and the bait is ready. Now it's just time to wait and watch.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

