Amazing Spider-Man #82 Preview: That's a Malpractice Lawsuit

Amazing Spider-Man #82 MARVEL COMICS OCT210803 OCT210804 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82 SWABY DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR OCT210805 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82 FORNES VAR (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Arthur Adams • Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center. • Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter Parker to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up. • Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery? RATED T+ In Shops: 12/22/2021 SRP:

Peter Parker receives some unusual medical treatment in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #82. It involves a rubber glove and a buttload of morphine. Check out the preview below.

