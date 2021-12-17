Amazing Spider-Man #82 Preview: That's a Malpractice Lawsuit
Peter Parker receives some unusual medical treatment in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #82. It involves a rubber glove and a buttload of morphine. Check out the preview below.
Amazing Spider-Man #82
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210803
OCT210804 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82 SWABY DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR
OCT210805 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82 FORNES VAR
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Arthur Adams
• Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center.
• Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter Parker to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up.
• Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP:
