Amazing Spider-Man #82 Preview: That's a Malpractice Lawsuit

Peter Parker receives some unusual medical treatment in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #82. It involves a rubber glove and a buttload of morphine. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #82

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Arthur Adams

• Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center.

• Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter Parker to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up.

• Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

