Amazing Spider-Man #84 Preview: Web-Blocking Ben Reilly

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Ben Reilly has his date night interrupted and must put business before pleasure in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #84. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #84

by Cody Ziglar & Paco Medina, cover by Arthur Adams

The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence.Ben Reilly isn't the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock's case, MANY sleeves.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908411

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960608936908421 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 84 LAFUENTE DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608936908431 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 84 SMITH VARIANT – $3.99 US

