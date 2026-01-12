Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #4 Preview: Evangeline Breaks Reality

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #4 hits stores Wednesday. Evangeline's in over her head and reality's paying the price while Norman targets Peter's pals.

IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT! Spider-Man's new villain, Evangeline, is in over her head, and the whole of reality is going to pay for it! Meanwhile, Norman Osborn has set his sights on Peter's friends – when it rains, it pours!

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #4

by J. Michael Straczynski & Pere Perez, cover by Humberto Ramos

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621193700411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621193700416 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #4 MARK BUCKINGHAM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621193700421 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #4 MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621193700431 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #4 PHIL NOTO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

