America Chavez To Learn New Origin As Marvel Make Better House Ads

Advertising is a profession, a skill and art form, and everything things they can do it. Once upon a time, Marvel Comics house ads could look like this. And would scar a generation wonderfully.

In my former life, I was an award-winning advertising copywriter and it is possible that adverts like this started me on my journey. This may have been one of the better ones, but ads were often actual ads for the comic, not just the cover and a tease line. Because a comic book cover has a specific job to do, it is not a replacement for a successful house ad. Not always.

Marvel tried to do some fun things with Marvel Legacy when it came to house ads, but it was mostly about using livery, logos and the like to recall another age.

But today, we see something a little different, for the upcoming America Chavez series, launching (finally) in March. As seen in Avengers #42.

It's just a tease. It sets up a tone for the book, for Katie Bishop and America Chavez. Establishes the return of Pizza Dog. And Pizza. As well as letting us know there are some big origin changes. But it starts a little dialogue, that you will have to pick up the book to find out where it is all heading. And is instantly far more effective than just showing the cover. The comic book has begun… early.

I do hope this is the shape of ads to come and not just a one-off.

AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200934

(W) Kalinda Vazquez (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli

WHO IS AMERICA? America Chavez is incredible – her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals! But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she's been running from. From writer Kalinda Vazquez (Marvel's Runaways) and artist Carlos Gomez (Amazing Mary Jane) comes an explosive, brand-new story all about what made America Chavez who she is – and what she'll do to protect the ones she loves. Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99