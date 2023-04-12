An Invasion Of Alaska In Captain America: Cold War (Spoilers) Today's Captain America: Cold War: Alpha, kicking off the Cold War event full scale, and explaining the title. A war in Alaska.

You will find in the stranger parts of the internet, Americans arguing that Russia should get the bits of Ukraine that Russia wants, because they have a claim to them and the population there wants to be part of Russia. And the funding of the Ukraine war is all down to Western financial interests. It ignores the fact that no part of Ukraine wanted to be part of Russia, even areas with a population with a Russian background and political representation, and even amongst those outlier members who did, even fewer would have been calling for a Russian invasion. It has been pointed out that Russia has a far greater historic claim to Alaska, and asks how the same American voices would feel if that part of the USA was invaded.

And so, in that spirit, today's Captain America: Cold War: Alpha, kicking off the Cold War event full scale, and explaining the title. A war in Alaska.

Not so much Russia though, honest, but Dimension Z, home to longstanding Captain America villain Arnim Zola.

And all arranged by the Inner Circle, enacted by the Outer Circle, with Bucky Barnes turning tail, switching sides and seemingly betraying his longest standing allies.

You can sing that to the Hamilton beat, right? Unless of course you are Howard Chaykin…

THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR – PART ONE! Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet – an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best – Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight – to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in-and each other. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99