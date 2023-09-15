Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Andrew Krahnke, Bloodrik

Andrew Krahnke's Self-Published Bloodrik Picked Up By Image Comics

Previously published in 2019 as a black-and-white small press comic, Andrew Krahnke's Bloodrik will now be a colour series from Image Comics.

Andrew Krahnke of Outrunners and Tartarus is launching a new three-issue miniseries, Bloodrik, from Image Comics in December. Previously self-published as a small press comic from 2019 to 2021, it is appearing in colour for the first time. You can read the first issue in black and white here.

"Bloodrik is angry, confused and starving. After finding nothing but failure in his usual hunting grounds, he stomps his way into unfamiliar woods in an attempt to feed his stomach and heal his wounded ego. What he finds will lead him on a journey of madness, violence, fire and BLOOD!"

"I came up with the rough idea for this comic in about ten minutes, after I sketched Bloodrik for the first time. I knew I wanted it to be about a hulking woodsman making his way across a brutal landscape looking for food. Seemed like a simple enough idea. It would be another ten years before I sat down to finally start drawing it," said Krahnke. "During those ten years of writing, rewriting, and re-rewriting, Bloodrik evolved from that simple idea into a story about how we see ourselves and the trouble we can get into when we let the idea of who we think we are dictate how we see the world. This book is the result of a lot of time, effort, and energy and I'm extremely proud of the end result. I think anyone who gives it a chance will find something to enjoy. At the very least it makes a great visual companion to whatever viking metal playlist you prefer."

​Andrew Krahnke, from northern Michigan, is a 2002 graduate of The Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art and is currently living on Long Island. Bloodrik #1 will be published on the 6th of December from Image Comics. And now will look a bit like this.

