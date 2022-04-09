Angel #4 Preview: Vampire Hygeine Problems Revealed

Putting all those sexy scenes from the Buffy TV show in a new light, Angel reveals vampires smell like rotting corpses in this preview of Angel #4. Gross! Check out the preview below.

ANGEL #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220705

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

What is the true identity of the evil entity residing in the spirit house? A traumatized Oz is discovered living upstairs in the hotel, kept secret and safe by Lorne. Oz delivers a grave warning of a great evil drawing near… one with the power to annihilate not just our universe, but every universe in existence…

In Shops: 4/13/2022

SRP: $4.99

